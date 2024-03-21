California Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Construction Worker with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Southern California To Call LA Based Attorney Andy Waters-Get Honest Advice About Compensation From a National Expert

Submit Release
LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one is a current or former construction worker-contractor who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Southern California-please call Los Angeles based attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466. Andy Waters is one of the most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys in the USA, he has been assisting construction workers, and skilled trades workers with mesothelioma for decades and he and remarkable team produce significant client compensation results.

"If your husband or dad was involved in construction, or he was a plumber, electrician, welder, mechanic insulator or any other type of skilled trades worker in Southern California and he has mesothelioma-we can’t say it enough times---the quality of the attorney you hire to represent you will have a huge impact on the compensation you receive.

“The reason we endorsed attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus to be the go-to attorney for a person with mesothelioma in Southern California is because he has no equal in our opinion. If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Southern California, please make financial compensation a top priority and call attorney Andy Waters of Waters & Kraus at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://WatersKraus.Com

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere else in California. https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in California or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:
*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.
* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?
*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?
*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

Important Note: “If your loved one died from confirmed mesothelioma in California or any other state within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of COVID or other reasons-please call us at 866-714-6466.”


If a person with mesothelioma anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

