Networking Platform For Black Entrepreneurs, Professionals, & Innovators

Success Through Community and Networking

Black Americans own just 2.3% of all employer firms, despite constituting 14.2% of the U.S. population, Rizzness is another step towards a more focused, collaborative, future for the community” — Takevius Carmon, Founder Carmon Media Inc

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carmon Media Inc Launches Rizzness to Boost Black Entrepreneurship through Networking

Carmon Media Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is excited to announce the launch of Rizzness, a platform designed to significantly empower Black entrepreneurs, professionals, and innovators by emphasizing networking and community engagement.

Rizzness addresses the pressing challenges that Black entrepreneurs face by facilitating a multitude of networking opportunities. This includes co-founder matchmaking, which pairs entrepreneurs with potential partners, and a robust platform for sharing knowledge through blogs and forums. The emphasis on networking extends to connecting members with a broader network that includes potential funding sources and collaborators.

A unique feature of Rizzness is its commitment to leveraging networking to share insights and experiences among its members. Through dedicated blogs and forums, entrepreneurs can exchange valuable strategies and lessons learned, fostering a rich environment of shared knowledge and support.

The platform also amplifies networking through the organization of both local and web-based events. These events are critical for building connections, encouraging collaborations, and inspiring members by showcasing innovations within the community, thereby nurturing a vibrant ecosystem of Black entrepreneurship.

Rizzness’s mission of empowering Black entrepreneurs is inclusive, inviting individuals from all backgrounds who resonate with its goals of fostering inclusivity and innovation through networking. This inclusive networking approach is foundational, ensuring a welcoming and supportive environment for all members.

Membership to Rizzness is now open for those looking to engage in impactful networking within the business world. Entrepreneurs, professionals, and innovators seeking a network of support and collaboration will find Rizzness to be an indispensable resource.

For more information on joining this network-driven community, please visit rizzness.io

About Carmon Media Inc:

Carmon Media Inc, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, dedicates itself to empowering underserved communities with digital solutions that foster inclusivity and support. The company is committed to creating platforms like Rizzness that enhance networking, innovation, and empowerment among entrepreneurs, professionals, and the community.