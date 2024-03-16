Drummond leads effort challenging EPA’s new methane emissions rule

OKLAHOMA CITY (March 15, 2024) –Attorney General Gentner Drummond is leading a group of 24 state attorneys general and one state legislature in challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new methane emissions rule. The coalition has filed a petition in the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to block the rule.

“The Biden Administration’s methane emissions rule is a blatant attack on America’s oil and gas industry,” Drummond said. “If allowed to take full effect, the rule would cost Oklahoma countless jobs, devastate the oil and gas industry, and force us to pay significantly higher energy prices.”

The petition asks the D.C. Circuit to vacate the final rule issued March 8 by the EPA entitled “Standards of Performance for New, Reconstructed, and Modified Sources and Emissions Guidelines for Existing Sources: Oil and Natural Gas Sector Climate Review.” Coalition states argue that the rule exceeds the EPA’s statutory authority, is an abuse of discretion, and is otherwise not in accordance with the law.

The 408-page rule imposes expensive and unjustified new technology and monitoring requirements; imposes new storage and transportation requirements; adds new source performance standards; and creates a “Super Emitter” program that third-party environmental advocacy groups can use to harass producers.

Also signing the petition are the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming, as well as the Arizona state legislature.

The petition filing is the latest effort by Drummond to halt the unbridled overreach of the EPA. He is litigating the agency over its rejection of Oklahoma’s state implementation plan for ozone transport. In addition, Drummond is part of a coalition challenging EPA’s Clean Air Act Section 111(d) rule that modifies the procedures under which states submit state implementation plans that provide for the establishment, implementation, and enforcement of standards of performance for existing emission sources, such as power plants.

“Oklahomans need to understand that an attack on the oil and gas industry is an attack on our state budget and the vital services we provide to families,” said Drummond. “An attack on oil and gas producers is an attack on schools and healthcare. It’s an attack on roads and bridges. I will never stop fighting against the Biden Administration’s endless attacks on Oklahoma’s most vital industry.”

The petition can be read at https://www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2024/petition_fo...