Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Tánaiste of Ireland Micheál Martin

CANADA, March 15 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) of Ireland, Micheál Martin, during his visit to Canada from March 14 to 18, 2024. Tánaiste Martin’s visit coincides with Irish Heritage Month and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, which will take place on Sunday.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Tánaiste Martin highlighted our two countries’ historic and close people-to-people ties, as we celebrate 85 years of diplomatic relations this year. The Prime Minister highlighted the important contributions that Irish-Canadians have made – and continue to make – to Canadian society, and the two leaders looked forward to continue deepening our historic bilateral relationship rooted in shared values.

The Prime Minister and the Tánaiste discussed shared priorities and co-operation on regional and global issues, including tackling climate change, promoting economic and energy security, and strengthening trade and investment. The Prime Minister highlighted the benefits of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which is creating opportunities for businesses and middle-class jobs for workers on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Prime Minister and the Tánaiste underscored their unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s full-scale invasion. They also noted deep concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and reiterated calls for increased and sustained humanitarian assistance. On Northern Ireland, they welcomed positive developments regarding the restoration of the devolved government.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Tánaiste Martin looked forward to future opportunities for close collaboration between Canada and Ireland, as friends and allies.