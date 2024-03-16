Salvation Army Aids Hot Springs Village in Storm Aftermath

Hot Springs, AR (March 15, 2024) – On Thursday evening, a potent storm system swept through regions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, causing significant impact on several communities with hail, strong winds, flash flooding, and tornadoes. The Salvation Army's Arkansas-Oklahoma Emergency Disaster Services (AOKEDS) swiftly mobilized into response mode.

Reports indicated a tornado touchdown in Hot Springs Village, a gated community spanning over 20 square miles, with an estimated 20% of its area affected by the storm. The Hot Springs canteen (a mobile feeding unit) was promptly dispatched, led by Corps Officer Captain Bryan Brinlee and accompanied by a crew. Furthermore, AOKEDS Director Laurie Fried and Public Information Officer Cindy Fuller were deployed from Oklahoma, bringing additional supplies and equipment to bolster the feeding operations. By Friday, the Hot Springs canteen had distributed approximately 400 meals to first responders.

In partnership with Arkansas Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, The Salvation Army is coordinating feeding efforts. Additionally, The Salvation Army Hot Springs Corps provided cots for local sheltering initiatives.

The Salvation Army is closely collaborating with local emergency management, the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, and VOAD partners to assess the needs of the affected areas. Further assessments are scheduled to take place on Saturday morning.

Financial donations can be made at www.helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY to support response efforts. For the latest Salvation Army disaster information please go to www.disaster.salvationarmy.org and watch for regular updates on our social media pages at www.facebook.com/salvationarmyaok/ and www.twitter.com/salarmyeds and www.twitter.com/salarmyedsaok.

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org . Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood