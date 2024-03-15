Dead body found after crocodile attack in Western Province

Police at Sehge have confirmed the discovery of a dead body of a female in her 40s who was attacked by a crocodile on 13 March 2024.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “The crocodile attack happened at Dokudola camp in Marovo lagoon when the deceased went to have her bath close to the seaside.”

PPC Lenialu says, “Not long after the deceased went for a bath, a loud scream was heard by villagers living nearby prompting them to rush to where she was last seen. During that time they flash a torch to the sea front and see her two hands waving.”

Chief Superintendent Lenialu says, “They rushed to help but were unable to rescue her. Police Seghe with the help of the nearby community search throughout the night without any sighting.”

Mr. Lenialu says, “A day later the deceased was found floating 100 metres north side from the place the crocodile attack believed to have taken place. A deep wound was found on the deceased’s ribs and she sustained brushes on her knee and forehead.”

“This is the second crocodile attack that has happened in the same area. Communities were kindly urged in taking preventive measures to minimize the risks of crocodile attacks. Villagers were strongly advised to emphasize the need to supervise children, avoid fishing alone and be alert at night and during floods. Flashlights are considered an effective tool to prevent a crocodile attack,” says Lenialu.

He says, “Police Response Team were there to assist us to educate people on preventative measures to minimise such avoidable risks. Public are advised to call in at any nearest police station to fill up a crocodile destruction form so that police can swiftly respond for the destruction of this dangerous reptile.”

“My condolences to the relatives and immediate family members of the deceased during this time of sorrow for the loss of their loved one,” says PPC Lenialu.

