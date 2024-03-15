Submit Release
News Search

There were 130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,667 in the last 365 days.

ADB and ABS undertake joint in-country mission with SINSO

ADB and ABS undertake joint in-country mission with SINSO

 

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) are currently undertaking a joint in-country mission at the Solomon Islands National Statistics Office (SINSO) towards the development of the Statistical Business Registry (SBR) and to further support improvements in economic statistics and data inputs towards the compilation of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the country.

The objectives of five-day mission is to achieve the following: (a) conduct a comprehensive quality assessment of the surveys and administrative data compiled by SINSO; (b) discuss detailed requirements and other concerns for the development of the SBR system of Solomon Islands; and,(c) provide recommendations and technical guidance for establishing and maintaining and SBR.

Two key issues of concern to discuss include the assessment of the availability of databases compiled by SINSO for the development of the BSR system of Solomon Islands, and review datasets and to prepare appropriate methodology to be used in the development and maintenance of the SBR of Solomon Islands in accordance with international standards.

The scope of work to be undertaken will be the assessment of data, processes and compilation practices by SINSO in support of their SBR system. It will also include discussion on the detailed requirements for the development of the SBR of Solomon Islands and in-depth review of the concepts, methodologies and recommendations on establishing and maintaining the SBR system of Solomon Islands.

The proposed mission will facilitate technical discussions focusing on the data scoping and assessment for the development of the SBR system of Solomon Islands.

The mission team will also consult with data source suppliers of the SBR including Company Haus, Inland Revenue Department, (IRD) and the Honiara City Council (HCC), a vital process to strengthen data sharing.

After the mission, it is expected that a comprehensive assessment report on the feasibility of the development of the SBR of Solomon Islands will be produced.

The mission concludes today Friday 15th March 2024.

ENDS.///

You just read:

ADB and ABS undertake joint in-country mission with SINSO

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more