AMAX Debuts Hyperscale Liquid-Cooled IntelliRack GPU Clusters for AI and HPC Workloads at NVIDIA GTC 2024
AMAX Unveils Scalable Liquid-Cooled GPU Clusters for Next-Level AI at GTC 2024.
AMAX Holding Co., Ltd. (TSX:6933)
The increasing demand for generative AI and LLM workloads is driving the adoption of high-performance GPU infrastructure across tier-2 cloud service providers, enterprises, and mainstream data centers”FREMONT , CA, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMAX, a leader in AI and HPC IT infrastructure design and solutions, is set to present its Hyperscale Liquid-Cooled GPU Cluster series at NVIDIA™ GTC 2024. The series is presented in three scalable deployment reference designs: IntelliRack™ A45 & Sidecar (Air-Assisted Liquid Cooling), IntelliRack L100 (Liquid-to-Liquid), and IntelliRack AL100 (Liquid-to-Air) rack level solutions. Engineered to solve the deployment challenges posed by the increasing thermal demands of AI workloads, these solutions establish a new standard for enterprise and cloud deployments.
— Dr. Rene Meyer, AMAX CTO
Designed for the latest NVIDIA GPU accelerators, AMAX Liquid-Cooled IntelliRack GPU Clusters enable turnkey AI development across every industry. AMAX’s advanced liquid cooling solutions support the most demanding AI workloads with up to 100kW in cooling capacity per cabinet. This enables the deployment of multiple 8x NVIDIA HGX™ GPU systems within a single rack and allows for future scalable configurations as TDPs increase with new product releases. AMAX Liquid-Cooled IntelliRack GPU Clusters offer unmatched computational power for generative AI and LLM workloads, deep learning, and HPC compute.
Rene Meyer, CTO: "The increasing demand for running generative AI and LLM workloads is driving the adoption of high-performance GPU infrastructure across tier-2 cloud service providers, enterprises, and mainstream data centers. AMAX's IntelliRack modular, turn-key GPU compute cluster solutions are designed to address and mitigate adoption challenges, including power limitations in data centers, limited server serviceability, and the inefficiencies of mainstream air cooling."
AMAX’s Hyperscale Liquid-Cooled IntelliRack GPU Clusters offer both liquid-to-liquid and liquid-to-air cooling solutions, allowing flexibility and scalability for the most intensive AI workloads. AMAX’s hyperscale designs are built to OCP standards, with next-generation thermal regulations and front accessible server management.
• AMAX Hyperscale Liquid-Cooled GPU Clusters: Utilizing liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX platforms equipped with 8x NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, this solution delivers exceptional performance and scalability for AI and HPC workloads, ensuring efficient deployment and operational excellence in high-density computing environments.
• AMAX OCP HGX Servers: Integrating NVIDIA HGX H100 with 8x GPUs, 32x hot-swap U.2 NVMe drive bays, and a disaggregated approach, this rack-integrated cooling solution sets a new standard for efficiency and performance in AI infrastructure.
• AMAX IntelliRack A45 & Sidecar: Best suited for POC deployments and retrofitting existing setups, this configuration provides adaptable cooling solutions with up to a 76kW capacity with the Sidecar and 45kW with RDHx, catering to environments without existing liquid cooling infrastructure.
• AMAX IntelliRack L100: Suited for hyperscalers requiring robust cooling solutions, the L100 model integrates advanced liquid-to-liquid cooling technology, effectively managing up to 100kW of cooling capacity.
• AMAX IntelliRack AL100: Ideal for standard liquid-cooled data centers, the IntelliRack AL100 features a hybrid cooling solution that combines liquid-to-liquid and air-to-liquid mechanisms, achieving 100% heat dissipation with RDHx and providing a 100kW cooling capacity.
Since 2015, AMAX has been a leader in developing liquid cooling infrastructure, distinguishing itself as one of the industry's initial contributors with extensive engineering experience. AMAX Liquid-Cooled IntelliRack GPU Clusters offer a comprehensive solution for AI and research infrastructure, offering a full-service experience with proven industry outcomes. Enterprises benefit from a full spectrum of lifecycle services, covering installation, management and scaling of AI workloads, simplifying the transition to high-performance AI computing environments for businesses of all sizes.
GTC 2024
Visitors will have a chance to explore AMAX’s Liquid-Cooled IntelliRack GPU Cluster designed for the intensive demands of AI training, inferencing, data science, and high-performance computing.
Visit us at GTC Booth #1600
Andrew Lekashman
AMAX Engineering
+1 510-651-8886
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube