Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 3.15.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Gloria Sandoval, of Stockton, has been appointed Deputy Secretary for Access at the California Natural Resources Agency. Sandoval has served as Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the California Department of Parks and Recreation since 2015. She was Associate Director of Communications at the California Natural Resources Agency from 2014 to 2015. Sandoval was an Information Officer at the California Department of Parks and Recreation from 2013 to 2014 and an Information Officer and Education Analyst at the California Department of Boating and Waterways from 2000 to 2012. Sandoval earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Government from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,004. Sandoval is a Democrat.

Christine McMorrow, of Auburn, has been appointed Strategic Communications, Education and Outreach Advisor at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. McMorrow has served as an Information Officer II at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection since 2022 and was an Information Officer I there from 2020 to 2022. McMorrow was Director of Development and Communications at the Center for Land-Based Learning from 2013 to 2019. She was Executive Director of Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships from 2002 to 2012. McMorrow is a member of California Public Information Officials. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Crop Science from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and a Master of Arts degree in Teaching from Sierra Nevada College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $135,000. McMorrow is registered to the Green Party.

Leah Medrano, of Downey, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Film and Television Tax Credit Program at the California Film Commission, where she has been Senior Program Manager since 2009. Medrano was Office Manager at the California Highway Patrol from 2008 to 2009. She was a Media Coordinator for Fox Television Stations from 2007 to 2008. Medrano was a Program Coordinator for the California Department of State Hospitals from 2000 to 2007. She is a member of the Filipino Young Leaders Program, Women in Film, Film Independent and the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. Medrano earned a Master of Arts degree in Education and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies from California State University, Long Beach. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $130,800. Medrano is a Democrat.

Kateryna Dove, of Burbank, has been appointed Policy Director at the State Board of Education. Dove has been Founder and Executive Director of the Knowledge Mill since 2023. She has been Vice President of Education and a Consultant at Strategies 360 since 2023. Dove was Adjunct Faculty at the University of California, Los Angeles from 2013 to 2017. She was a Teacher Policy Fellow with Educators for Excellence from 2011 to 2012. Dove was a Resource and Inclusion Specialist for Partnerships to Uplift Communities at Lakeview Charter Academy from 2009 to 2012. She earned a Master of Education degree in Special Education from Loyola Marymount University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Marketing from California State University, Northridge. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $140,100. Dove is a Democrat.

Samuel Buenrostro, of Corona, has been appointed to the Advisory Committee on Before and After School Programs. Buenrostro has been Superintendent of the Corona-Norco Unified School District since 2020, where he has held several positions since 1999, including Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Support, Deputy Superintendent of Human Resources and Principal. He was Senior Adjunct Professor at the University of La Verne Organizational Leadership Doctoral Program from 2013 to 2020. Buenrostro was Assistant Principal at Ramona High School from 1996 to 1999. He is a member of the California Association of Latino Superintendents and Administrators, Circle City Kiwanis and the Board of Directors of the Corona Chamber of Commerce. Buenrostro earned a Doctor of Education degree in Organizational Leadership from the University of La Verne, a Master of Education degree in Education Administration from California State University, San Bernardino and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Arts from Chapman University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Buenrostro is a Democrat.

Tia Dwyer, of Costa Mesa, has been appointed to the Advisory Committee on Before and After School Programs. Dwyer has been Chief Operational Officer of Think Together since 2016, where she has held several positions since 2009, including Chief of Program and Operations, Chief of Field Operations, General Manager and Director of Learning Programs. She was Director of Expanded Learning Programs for the Lawndale Elementary School District from 2005 to 2009, where she was Director of Program Development from 2002 to 2005 and Academic Liaison from 1998 to 2002. Dwyer earned a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of California, Irvine and a Master of Education degree in Cross-Cultural Teaching from National University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Dwyer is a Democrat.

Cindy Haase, of Red Bluff, has been appointed to the Advisory Committee on Before and After School Programs. Haase has been Safe Education and Recreation for Rural Families Expanded Learning Opportunity Program Administrator for the Tehama County Department of Education since 2022. She was part-time Superintendent in the Reeds Creek Elementary School District from 2022 to 2023, where she was Superintendent and Principal from 2017 to 2022. Haase held several positions in the Red Bluff Union High School District from 1990 to 2017, including Associate Principal, Teacher, Student Activities Director, Dance Supervisor and TUPE Parent Community Liaison. She is a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Rotary International and the Tehama County Education Foundation. Haase earned a Master of Education degree in Management from the University of La Verne and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of California, Santa Barbara. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Haase is a Republican.

Olivia Kernen, of Blue Lake, has been appointed to the Advisory Committee on Before and After School Programs. Kernen has been Expanded Learning Coordinator for the Humboldt County Office of Education since 2021, where she has served in several roles since 2017, including as a Program and Event Coordinator, Administrative Assistant and Tutor Service Technician. She is a member of the County Office of Education Innovation Hub of the California Environmental Literacy Initiative. Kernen earned a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work from Cal Poly Humboldt. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Kernen is registered without party preference.

Christopher Meza, of Napa, has been appointed to the Advisory Committee on Before and After School Programs. Meza has been a Program Coordinator for Napa Expanded Learning Programs at the Napa County Office of Education since 2022, where he held several positions since 2014, including Program Coordinator for the AmeriCorps Expanded Learning Program and Expanded Learning Site Coordinator of COOL School. He is a member of the Leadership Team of the California AfterSchool Network. Meza earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Western Oregon University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Meza is registered without party preference.

Evelyn Gonzalez Reyes, of San Jose, has been appointed to the California Institute on Law, Neuroscience and Education. Gonzalez Reyes has been a Youth Voice Coach for Fresh Lifelines for Youth since 2022. She was a Youth Justice Consultant and Founding Member of the Youth Advisory Council from 2015 to 2021. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $500 per diem. Gonzalez Reyes is a Democrat.

Harold Hewitt, of Villa Park, has been appointed to the California Educational Facilities Authority. Hewitt has been Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Chapman University since 2008. He was Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association from 2006 to 2008. Hewitt was Vice President for Administration and Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Occidental College from 1996 to 2006. He was Vice President for Business and Finance of Whittier College from 1989 to 1996 and Director of Budget and Planning there from 1988 to 1989. Hewitt was Assistant to the Vice President for Business and Finance for Claremont University Center from 1987 to 1988. He is Treasurer and a Trustee of the Lingnan Foundation and past President of the Western Association of College and University Business Officers. Hewitt earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from Claremont Graduate University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from Cornell College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hewitt is a Republican.

Andrea Rosales, of Vacaville, has been appointed to the Commission on Correctional Peace Officer Standards and Training. Rosales has served as a Correctional Sergeant at San Quentin State Prison since 2019, where she was a Correctional Officer from 2006 to 2019. She is a member of the California Correctional Peace Officers Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rosales is registered without party preference.

Timothy Sheldon, of Shafter, has been appointed to the Commission on Correctional Peace Officer Standards and Training. Sheldon has been a Correctional Lieutenant at Kern Valley State Prison since 2013, where he was a Correctional Sergeant from 2009 to 2013 and a Correctional Officer from 2006 to 2009. He was a Correctional Officer at Corcoran State Prison from 2000 to 2006. Sheldon is a member of the California Correctional Peace Officers Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sheldon is a Libertarian.

