Help shape our next RFP: Community Coaching Sessions on March 20 & 27, 2024

The Community Reinvestment Plan is currently redistributing $200 million from the Community Reinvestment Account to invest in communities disproportionately harmed by the historical design and enforcement of state and federal criminal laws and penalties for drug possession (the “War on Drugs”). This funding prioritizes (but is not limited to) Black, Latine, and tribal communities across WA, but all communities of color who have been harmed by the War on Drugs are invited to apply.

The Youth Sports Capacity Building program will be providing community sports and activity teams that prioritize Black, Latine, and tribal youth with up to $25,000 for capacity building and general support. Funding could support compensation and training for coaches, training for parents and volunteers, and making programming more financially accessible for its participants.

Coaches play a crucial role in taking care of our communities across WA. Funding for these grants will prioritize social emotional learning, positive behavior support, de-escalation tactics, trauma-sensitive practices, and much more.

Throughout March, Commerce will be hosting a series of virtual “Community Coaching Conversations” to provide information about our upcoming grants and gather community input. We encourage youth coaches, sports parents, youth sports program administrators, and youth sports trainers from across WA to join us virtually and build power together. Coach Arvin Mosley Jr of Triple Impact Coaching and Cary Retlin of WA Department of Commerce will facilitate these conversations and advise Commerce on the development of these grants based on your feedback.

UPCOMING CONVERSATIONS:

March 20, 2024, 11:30 AM -12:30 PM: Community Coaching Conversation (register on Zoom) For youth coaches, sports parents, and youth sports trainers in mind, anyone is welcome

March 20, 2024, 7:00 – 8:00 PM: Community Coaching Conversation (register on Zoom) For youth coaches, sports parents, and youth sports trainers in mind, anyone is welcome

March 27, 2024, 11:30 AM – 12:30PM: Training our Coaching Community (register on Zoom) For behavioral health trainers, community partners, and service providers in mind, anyone is welcome



To learn more about this upcoming program, contact Cary Retlin at cary.retlin@commerce.wa.gov

To register with CRP as a by-and-for organization, click here.

To learn more about the Community Reinvestment Project, visit our home page.