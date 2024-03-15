GEORGIA, March 15 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today congratulated Major General Richard “Dwayne” Wilson on his selection to become the Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard, effective May 4, 2024. This follows Major General Thomas Carden's appointment to Deputy Commander of the United States Northern Command/Vice Commander of the United States Element, North American Aerospace Defense Command, at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado. Major General Wilson has served as the Assistant Adjutant General of the Georgia Army National Guard since October of 2020.

"On behalf of all Georgians, I want to congratulate Major General Wilson on this new position of leadership as he continues his service to our state and Armed Forces," said Governor Brian Kemp. "I look forward to working with him to ensure the safety and well-being of the people of Georgia. Marty, the girls, and I also want to extend our congratulations and thanks to Major General Carden, who has served with great distinction during his time as the Adjutant General. We wish him the best as he takes on this important and prominent new position, making Georgia proud as he helps to defend Americans on a national level."

Colonel Jason Fryman has been selected to fill the role of Assistant Adjutant General for the Georgia Army National Guard, following Major General Wilson's promotion to the Adjutant General.

"The entire Kemp family is grateful for Colonel Fryman's continued willingness to serve in this new capacity," said Governor Brian Kemp. "We look forward to his contributions in this leadership role and his ongoing commitment to the Guard and Georgians everywhere."

Major General Richard “Dwayne” Wilson currently serves as the Assistant Adjutant General. Previously, he worked as the Director of the Joint Staff for the Georgia National Guard, Chief of Staff for the Georgia Army National Guard, and other senior leadership positions. In his current role, he is responsible for assisting the Adjutant General in directing and coordinating the activities of the Army and Air National Guard, ensuring the organization is ready to perform both its state and federal missions.

Major General Wilson enlisted in the Army Reserve in 1987 as a Combat Engineer. In 1993, after serving in both the Army Reserve and the North Carolina Army National Guard, he received a Regular Army commission from North Georgia College as an Aviation Second Lieutenant.

Major General Wilson has commanded the company through brigade level in both the active and reserve components of the Army. Additionally, he has held key staff positions at the battalion, brigade and state Joint Force Headquarters level. He previously served as the Chief of Staff, Director of Aviation and Safety, and the Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics for the Georgia Army National Guard.

Major General Wilson has participated in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia and Iraq (1990-1991), as well as supporting contingency operations in Albania (1999) and Operation Joint Guardian in Kosovo (2001). His most recent deployment was in support of Operation New Dawn in Iraq (2010-2011).

Major General Wilson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from North Georgia College, a Master of Arts degree from Webster University in Management and Leadership, and a Master of Science degree from the United States Army War College in Strategic Studies.

Major General Wilson’s military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and the Army and Air Force Commendation medals. Additionally, he is a graduate of the Army’s Airborne School, Air Assault Course and is a Master Army Aviator, rated in both rotary and fixed-wing aircraft.

Colonel Jason Fryman currently serves as Chief of Staff for the Georgia Army National Guard. Previously, he held the posts of Senior Guard Advisor, Future Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team; Commander of the 78th Aviation Troop Command; Commander of the 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment; and other leadership positions.

Among other decorations, Colonel Fryman has earned the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal with Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Meritorious Unit Commendation, the National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with 2 Campaign stars, Global War on Terrorism-Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism-Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, the Combat Action Badge, and Master Army Aviator Badge.

Colonel Fryman earned a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of North Georgia, a Master of Science degree in Organizational Leadership, and a Master of Science degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.