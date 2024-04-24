GEORGIA, April 24 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp, accompanied by First Lady Marty Kemp, members of the General Assembly, and state and local leaders, signed a series of bills focused on improving recruitment and supporting veterans, military service members and their spouses as they look to utilize their skills and abilities to fulfill the numerous opportunities available throughout the state.

With this package of legislation signed, military medical personnel will be able to receive a provisional practice allowance and newly relocated military spouses will be able to work in their licensed field while their license receives in-state recognition.

"Our veterans and military families have dedicated their lives and undergo great sacrifice in service to our country,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “While we can never repay the debt we owe them, by signing these pieces of legislation I am proud to say that we are living up to our promise of keeping Georgia the best state in the country for service members and their spouses to live, work, and raise a family."

Governor Kemp signed four pieces of legislation included below:

HB 880, sponsored by Representative Bethany Ballard, signed by Majority Whip James Burchett, Chairman Shaw Blackmon, and Representatives Brian Prince and Steven Sainz, and carried in the Senate by Chairman Larry Walker, allows spouses of military service members to start work under a license they hold in another state and the supervision of an existing Georgia entity after applying for expedited licensure by endorsement.

Special thanks to 21st Century Partnership, the Robins Region Chamber, and the many Georgia groups that worked on this bill on behalf of military families in our State.

SB 449, sponsored by Chairman Larry Walker, signed by President Pro Tempore John Kennedy, Majority Caucus Chair Jason Anavitarte, Majority Leader Steve Gooch, Chairman Chuck Payne along with many other members of the Georgia State Senate, and carried in the House by Chairman Shaw Blackmon, creates 12-month provisional practice allowance for military medical personnel while a license application is pending; creates a new Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) license; and establishes a new licensing system for APRN licenses.

Special thanks to Department of Veterans Services Commissioner, Col. Trish Ross and Julianna McConnell for their work on this legislation.

HB 995, sponsored by Chairman Josh Bonner, signed by Representatives Chas Cannon, Bethany Ballard, Steven Sainz, and Will Wade, and carried in the Senate by Chairwoman Kay Kirkpatrick, clarifies that K-12 educational institutions are able to administer the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) during school hours, but are not required to do so.

Special thanks to Adjutant General Thomas Carden of the Georgia Department of Defense (GDOD) and Joe Ferrero, Deputy Adjutant General of GDOD whose leadership resulted in this legislation being drafted, passed, and signed.

SB 389, sponsored by Chairman Chuck Payne, signed by Chairwoman Kay Kirkpatrick, Chairman John Albers, and Senators Mike Hodges and Bo Hatchett, and carried in the House by Representative John Carson, removes a requirement to annually print and distribute the military code to save taxpayer dollars and protect the identities of military officers.

Special thanks to Adjutant General Thomas Carden of the Georgia Department of Defense (GDOD) and Joe Ferrero, Deputy Adjutant General of GDOD whose leadership resulted in this legislation being drafted, passed, and signed.

Governor Kemp extends his appreciation to all of those whose diligent work and efforts led to him being able to sign these bills today.