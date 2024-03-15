Honoring Lori Hyland & Chrystal Ferber — The Women Who Shape Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties

CREDIT: Lori Hyland, NIKE GODDESS OF VICTORY, oil on canvas, 36 x 48 in. Ancient Traditions Modern Expression

Lori Hyland, CHAIRMAN

Among them is Lori Hyland, the visionary artist and Chairman of Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties, whose story embodies the essence of female empowerment and resilience. In a traditionally male-dominated industry, Lori has risen to prominence, breaking barriers and challenging stereotypes along the way. Her leadership not only showcases her exceptional ingenuity in real estate but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring women leaders worldwide.

As the Chairman of Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties, Lori brings a blend of creativity and business acumen to the table. With her keen eye for aesthetics and detail, she has played an instrumental role in curating exquisite properties that stand out in the competitive real estate market.

Beyond her achievements with Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties, Lori is also a talented artist. Her artwork reflects her vibrant personality and diverse influences, capturing the essence of life through various mediums. From bold brushstrokes to intricate details, each piece tells a story of its own, resonating with audiences far and wide.

Lori’s dedication to both her craft and her profession exemplifies her commitment to excellence. In a world where real estate and art enjoy as many parallels, Lori Hyland stands as a true visionary, bridging the gap between creativity and commerce.

Chrystal Ferber, GENERAL COUNSEL

Behind Lori Hyland’s leadership, women like Chrystal Ferber, the General Counsel at Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties, and the countless others who power the Brokerage can pursue a legacy of their own.

With a Juris Doctor from the prestigious University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, Chrystal brings a wealth of legal expertise to the Beverly Hills-based luxury real estate brokerage. As our General Counsel, Chrystal Ferber embodies the values of integrity, excellence, and innovation that have defined the company under Lori Hyland’s leadership. As she steps into her new role, Chrystal looks poised to continue the tradition of excellence that has made Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties a leader in the luxury real estate market.

In celebrating International Women’s Month, we not only honor the achievements of extraordinary women like Lori Hyland and Chrystal Ferber, but also recognize the future is female. Together, along with the many exceptional women of Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties, the future is bright.