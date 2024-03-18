Consumer Advocate Group Urges Home Buyers to Better Understand the Buying Process in this Market

Join us for this free virtual webinar on home buying Lora Cusumano

Learn the key Issues a Home Buyer Needs to Know at this Free Home Buyer Class on March 19; Learn From Exclusive Buyer Fiduciaries and ask Questions.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Potential home buyers are encouraged to learn essential knowledge and insights at the upcoming Free Home Buyer webinar, scheduled for March 19, 2024 at 7:00pm Eastern. Hosted by the nonprofit National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA), this virtual event offers guidance from true exclusive buyer fiduciaries, ensuring that participants are empowered to make informed decisions in the competitive real estate market. Class registration is posted here: https://naeba.org/webinar-naeba-home-buying-class/ Exclu8sive buyer agents know that navigating the complexities of the home buying process can be daunting, but with expert guidance, consumers can approach it with confidence. The free Home Buyer Class will cover key issues a home buyer needs to know, including market trends, financing options, legal considerations, negotiation strategies, and avoiding common pitfalls and scams."As true exclusive buyer fiduciaries, we are committed to serving the best interests of homebuyers," said Lora Cusumano, President of NAEBA. "Our Free Home Buyer Class provides an opportunity for participants to learn from experienced professionals dedicated to advocating for buyers' rights and ensuring a seamless home-buying experience."Attendees will have the chance to interact with industry experts through live Q&A sessions, allowing them to address specific concerns and gain personalized insights tailored to their unique circumstances. This class will be relevant for a first-time homebuyer or a seasoned investor, this class is designed to provide valuable information for individuals at every stage of the home-buying journey.Registration for the Free Home Buyer Class is open to the public and can be accessed through the NAEBA website at https://naeba.org/webinar-naeba-home-buying-class/ This is an opportunity to learn from true exclusive buyer fiduciaries and gain the knowledge needed to make informed decisions when buying a home.For more information about the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents and its Free Home Buyer Class, please contact Beverly Babb at bbabb@naeba.info or visit https://naeba.org/webinar-naeba-home-buying-class/ About NAEBA:The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the highest standards of buyer representation in the real estate industry. With a focus on consumer advocacy and education, NAEBA empowers homebuyers to make informed decisions and achieve their homeownership goals.

We only work with home buyers because NAEBA members believe home buyers deserve 100% unconflicted representation.