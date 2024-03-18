Faith Xperience Returns With Annual Easter Egg Drop

Faith Xperience Church returns again to bring joy and fun for the entire family this Easter holiday season as they welcome all to their annual Easter Egg Drop.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faith Xperience Church (FX Church) returns again to bring joy and fun for the entire family this Easter holiday season as the Metro Detroit congregation welcomes all to their annual Easter Egg Drop . On March 30th, starting at 11 a.m. a helicopter will drop over 10,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes for the community to enjoy. All roads are leading families and community members to FX Church at 2260 Medbury St. in Detroit, MI. The event will end at 2 p.m.“At Faith Xperience, we are passionate about meeting the needs of our community. We are excited to host our Annual Easter Egg Drop and Easter holiday festivities. This is a great time for families and friends to come together and have fun,” says Lead Pastor Andre Butler. “We look forward to connecting with our surrounding community and creating awareness about our clothing closet and other resources our church provides for those in need.”In addition to the egg drop, all are invited to join FX Church for its Easter Weekend event. On Friday, March 29th, it's a good night for a movie night as Faith Xperience hosts a showing of Passion of the Christ. Children's events and services will be provided during the screening of the movie.On Easter Sunday, FX Church welcomes all to their Sunday worship experience on March 31st at 10 am and/or 12 Noon in-person and virtually by visiting myfaithx.com With a focus on being in Detroit and for Detroit, Faith Xperience Church believes its efforts will help breathe life and spark change in the Medbury and Chene area.For additional information regarding Faith Xperience Church or press inquiries, contact TaQuinda Johnson at 586.872.1244 or via e-mail at tmarie@tmariepr.com###