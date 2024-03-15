Submit Release
DFI Issues Cease and Desist Order for Sigue Corporation to Halt All Money Transfers and Receipt of Funds in Washington State

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) issued a temporary cease and desist against Sigue Corporation (Sigue). As of Friday, March 15, 2024, Sigue is prohibited from collecting any new funds for transmission or currency exchange.

It is important to note Sigue has stated that it has not accepted any consumer funds in Washington since Jan. 30, 2024. If you live in Washington State and used Sigue to transmit funds, and the funds have not yet reached their destination, you may file a complaint with DFI online at https://dfi.wa.gov/consumers/file-complaint/money-services-complaint/online-complaint-form or fill out the printable form at https://dfi.wa.gov/sites/default/files/money-services-complaint.pdf.

Customers are urged to retain all receipts of payments to Sigue that have not yet been fully transmitted to and received by intended recipients.

At this time, it is unknown if any received funds not yet fully transmitted can or will be paid out. We will provide additional information as we receive it online at www.dfi.wa.gov/sigue.

