"Building a $100 Million Dollar Business: Cameron Herold Unveils COO-Driven Strategies in His New Book"

The Second In Command Book

Cameron Herold's 6th book has been released to global acclaim

No CEOs allowed.”
— Cameron Herold
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 -- Cameron Herold, host of The Second In Command podcast and also former COO of 1-800-GOT-JUNK? and acclaimed business growth expert, announces the launch of his insightful book, "The Second in Command." This pioneering guide offers CEOs and COOs a blueprint for monumental business success, drawing from Herold's firsthand experience in skyrocketing a company's revenue from $2 million to $106 million in just six and a half years.

In "The Second in Command," Herold details the pivotal role of a Chief Operating Officer in scaling a business. "The COO's expertise in execution, culture, and operational efficiency is invaluable in propelling a company to the $100 million mark and beyond," states Herold.

The book is a must-read for business leaders seeking to understand the dynamics of successful COO-CEO partnerships. It provides a roadmap for leveraging the unique strengths of a COO to achieve exponential growth.

Herold's expertise, coupled with his engaging storytelling, makes "The Second in Command" an essential addition to the libraries of ambitious business leaders. The book is now available for purchase in bookstores and online.
"Building a $100 Million Dollar Business: Cameron Herold Unveils COO-Driven Strategies in His New Book"

