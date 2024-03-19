California Awards $750K Grant to SafeSpace Center to Launch Innovative Mental Health Initiative in Alameda County
Participating community colleges in Alameda County are excited to partner with SafeSpace, an educational intervention component makes a lot of sense in improving mental health outcomes.”MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The state of California has officially granted $750,000 to SafeSpace Center, a leading mental health organization, to spearhead the establishment and implementation of young adult mental health education, advocacy, prevention, and early intervention programs in Alameda County. SafeSpace Center is focused on the whole person approach that will meet and connect consumers via wellness, education, peer certification, family/caregiver support, and foster peer-to-peer connection tailored for young adults aged 18 to 25.
This recognition and funding, facilitated by the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission in collaboration with the Department of Health Care Services, is a testament to the state's commitment to addressing the growing mental health challenges our youth and young adults face. The grant is specifically earmarked to empower SafeSpace Center to create impactful initiatives that promote mental health awareness, advocate for necessary resources, and establish prevention and early intervention strategies.
Key Objectives of the Grant:
Mental Health Education: SafeSpace Center will develop comprehensive educational programs aimed at raising awareness about mental health issues among young adults. These initiatives will include workshops, seminars, and online resources designed to foster a better understanding of mental health, and wellness defined by the individuals.
Early Intervention and Prevention Programs: SafeSpace Center will implement targeted programs to educate and support mental health challenges at an early stage. The organization aims to prevent escalating mental health issues and promote overall well-being among young adults in Alameda County. The whole-person approach will engage young adults to be the decision-makers in their recovery journey through different pathways of education, wellness, peer-to-peer connection, and family/caregiver support.
Advocacy Initiatives: The grant will enable SafeSpace Center to advocate for improved mental health resources, services, and policies within Alameda County. This includes collaborating with local stakeholders, County leadership, community leaders, and policymakers to ensure that mental health is prioritized in public discourse and decision-making.
Quotes:
"We are deeply grateful for the state of California's commitment to mental health initiatives. This grant will empower SafeSpace Center to make a meaningful impact on the lives of youth and young adults in Alameda County, fostering a community where mental health is prioritized and supported," said Susan Bird, Co-Founder at SafeSpace Center.
"Participating community colleges in the Alameda County Mental Health Navigator Program are excited to partner with SafeSpace because an educational intervention component makes a lot of sense in improving mental health outcomes. We know education and vocational training increases social and economic mobility which are associated with improved health and well-being,” said Sang Leng Trieu, DrPH, Program Director, STEP Up Mental Health Program at Ohlone College.
About SafeSpace Center:
SafeSpace Center is a leading mental health organization committed to creating a stigma-free environment and providing accessible tools for individuals facing mental health challenges. Through education, advocacy, and support, SafeSpace Center aims to empower communities and promote mental well-being.
Safespace currently offers programs in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties and is a leader in youth-led early intervention and educational programs.
