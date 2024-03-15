Gala Announces Strategic Expansion with New Game Studio in Santiago, Chile
Gala opens a new game dev studio in Santiago, Chile, focusing on live service games.
Gala (BINANCE:GALA)
The establishment of our studio in Santiago is a testament to Gala Games' commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming and entertainment, particularly with live services.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gala, a pioneering force in the development and integration of blockchain technology with an entertainment focus, has announced the opening of its new game development studio in Santiago, Chile. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Gala’s mission to revolutionize entertainment through empowering and immersive digital experiences. The Santiago studio is set to play a pivotal role in expanding Gala’s portfolio of games, particularly focusing on live service games and accelerating development timelines.
— Pablo Mera - Studio Leader
Pablo Mera, appointed as the Studio Leader, brings a wealth of experience to the new Santiago studio. "The establishment of our studio in Santiago is a testament to Gala Games' commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming and entertainment, particularly with live services. Santiago's rich culture of innovation and its pool of highly talented game developers create the perfect environment for expansion of our gaming ecosystem," said Mera.
According to Dennis Hahn, Lead Technical Officer, "Our goal is to leverage the unique strengths of the Santiago game development community to bring fresh perspectives to our development process. By fostering a collaborative creative environment, we will accelerate the production of high-quality, engaging games that resonate with players worldwide."
The Santiago studio represents a strong commitment from Gala to nurture local talent and contribute to the global gaming ecosystem. The studio plans to hire top talent in Chile, offering opportunities for local developers to work on global projects and make significant contributions to the world of gaming.
The new studio is scheduled to open in March 2024 and will eventually provide several hundred jobs in the Santiago region. With this commitment, the Santiago studio is poised to become a hub of creativity and innovation. The creation of a major game development studio in Santiago is a significant innovation milestone, showcasing Gala Games' dedication to expanding its global footprint while delivering on the promises of existing titles within their first-party portfolio. The establishment of a game studio in Santiago also joins Gala’s recent opening of its San Francisco global headquarters in the transition from a fully remote company to a more in person operational structure.
Gala Games invites the gaming community, game developers, and web3 enthusiasts to stay tuned for updates as the Santiago studio begins operations and embarks on its journey of creating the next generation of gaming experiences powered by GalaChain.
About Gala:
Gala is at the forefront of web3 technology integration across multiple world industries, powered by GalaChain and led by its own core entertainment brands of gaming, film, and music. Committed to developing and publishing a wide range of ownership enabled games that are both engaging and empowering, Gala Games is dedicated to transforming the video game industry through decentralization and innovation. For more information, visit games.gala.com.
