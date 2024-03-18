Regent Row Revolutionizes Fashion For Plus-Size Men
Industry Giants Behind New Men’s Plus Size Fashion BrandLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In November 2023, Regent Row introduced a groundbreaking collection tailored for Big & Tall men, marking a significant shift towards inclusivity and comfort in men's fashion. Founded by industry veterans from Zappos and Walmart, Regent Row has quickly established itself as a beacon of innovation and style for men sizes XL to 6XL. The brand's commitment to high-quality, well-fitting, and technologically advanced clothing is setting new standards in a market hungry for premium options.
"Regent Row was born out of a desire to serve a community of men traditionally overlooked by the fashion industry," says Avneet Singh, founder of Regent Row. "Our goal is to not just dress Big & Tall men but to empower them with confidence and style through clothing that truly fits and flatters."
The brand's signature technology, a temperature-regulating fabric, ensures optimal comfort by adapting to the wearer's body. This innovation is featured in products like the bestselling Black Tech Polo, which is breathable, moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant, and designed to keep the wearer cool and confident.
Customer testimonials speak volumes about the brand's impact. "Finding clothing that fits well and looks good has always been a challenge," shares a satisfied customer. "Regent Row has changed that for me. Their clothes are not only comfortable but also boost my confidence with their stylish design."
Regent Row's commitment to body positivity and inclusivity is evident in its use of models that reflect its diverse customer base, challenging conventional beauty standards and promoting a more inclusive representation of men's fashion.
The brand has seen impressive sales growth, with its initial launch in Q4 2023 growing at over 300% month over month demonstrating the strong market demand for inclusive, high-quality men's fashion. The men’s big and tall market is a $10B opportunity growing 2x faster than mainstream sizes.
Looking ahead, Regent Row plans to launch an affordable casual wear line, continuing to innovate and expand its offerings.
Regent Row invites everyone to join their revolution toward greater inclusivity and style in the Big & Tall market.
About Regent Row
Regent Row is a men’s apparel brand reshaping the landscape in inclusive sizing. Regent Row’s mission is to fill the void in the market with high-quality, stylish, and technologically advanced clothing options for men sizes XL to 6XL. Regent Row is committed to inclusivity, style, and body positivity in fashion, empowering men to feel celebrated and confident in every garment. Each item is made with premium fabrics designed to ensure unparalleled comfort and confidence. Join us in revolutionizing men's fashion at https://regent-row.com/
