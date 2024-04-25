“Ting! The Silent Warning” is a Compelling Short Novel that Packs a Powerful Punch
Readers will be transported into a world where the boundaries between the mundane and the mystical blur.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled reading experience as author Kennar Tawnee Chasny unveils the unnerving narrative of “Ting! The Silent Warning.” In this work of fiction, Lilly, a gifted artist, and Joanne, a widow, who are both yearning for tranquility, are faced with grave danger when a recently released criminal returns to their neighborhood, determined to retrieve hidden loot buried in the grounds of Joanne's house.
As the relentless pursuit intensifies, Lilly and Joanne find themselves teetering on the edge of peril. But it is their unwavering grit, determination, and the aid of the enchanted crystal that holds the key to their survival. The remarkable crystal, discovered by Lilly during a walk in the enchanting woods surrounding their mountain cabin, becomes a powerful conduit for communication. Through dreams and distinct bell-like sounds, it relays messages from Lilly's beloved grandfather. The crystal's ethereal "ting" signifies hope and positivity, while its solemn "tong" serves as a dire warning.
Chasny’s masterful storytelling paints a vivid picture of the mountain town's idyllic charm, the intimate bond formed between Lilly and Joanne, and the enigmatic forces at play.
