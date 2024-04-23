A Story of Suspense and Danger Where Survival Becomes the Ultimate Test of Character
“Ting! The Silent Warning” explores themes of courage, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds that can form in the most dire circumstances.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Ting! The Silent Warning” is a gripping tale of friendship, grit, and resilience of two women as they navigate a treacherous journey where danger lurks at every corner.
Lilly, a talented artist and crafts-person, has embarked on a new chapter of her life by fleeing the city and seeking solace in the serene surroundings of a mountain cabin left to her by her beloved grandparents. In this quaint small town, Lilly aspires to build a tranquil existence that nourishes her creativity and brings inner peace. Little does she know that destiny has more in store for her.
As Lilly settles into her new abode, she discovers a kindred spirit in Joanne, another woman who has also sought refuge in the hills, yearning for a life filled with serenity. United by their shared desire for peace, the two women forge a deep bond, realizing that they are stronger together than apart.
However, their tranquil existence takes an unexpected turn when a recently released criminal resurfaces in the neighborhood, determined to reclaim a hidden treasure buried within Joanne's property. Suddenly, Lilly and Joanne find themselves thrust into the clutches of grave danger, their lives hanging in the balance. With their unwavering resolve and indomitable spirits, they resolve to face the imminent threat head-on.
“Ting! The Silent Warning” is accompanied by a bookstore return policy, showcasing the author's dedication to bolstering independent bookstores and nurturing a mutually beneficial connection between authors, publishers, and retailers. This incorporation of bookstore returnability enables retailers to embrace the book without the concern of being burdened by unsold copies.
To know more about Kennar Tawnee Chasny and the works, readers may visit the author’s website at www.kennarchasny.com.
To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow Writers’ Branding on Facebook.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube