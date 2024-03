Streamlined volunteer training, new funding better supports evacuees

CANADA, March 15 - The CEPF is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities and funds projects that support First Nations and local governments to better prepare for disasters and reduce risks from hazards in a changing climate.

First Nations and local governments throughout British Columbia will receive approximately $3.3 million in provincial Community Emergency Preparedness Funds as follows:

100 Mile House – Network of Emergency Support Services Teams (NESST) Training

Approved amount: $14,574.80

Abbotsford – ESS Professional Development and Modernization

Approved amount: $14,769

Adams Lake Indian Band – ESS Evac. Trailer – Supplies Part 2

Approved amount: $30,000

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District – Regional: Building Capacity and Strengthening Resilience in Emergency Support Services

Regional partners: Port Alberni

Approved amount: $60,000

Anspayaxw Band (Kispiox) – Emergency services

Approved amount: $30,000

Bowen Island – 2024 ESS training and laptop project

Approved amount: $30,000

Bulkley-Nechako Regional District – Regional: Group lodging, remote support and NESST

Regional Partners: Granisle and Houston

Approved amount: $89,984

Burnaby – Burnaby Mountain ESS – equipment and training

Approved amount: $29,951.97

Capital Regional District – Virtual evacuee registration and assistance (ERA) team – equipment and supplies

Approved amount: $30,000

Castlegar – ESS 2024 project (Polaris)

Approved amount: $18,564.50

Central Coast Regional District – ESS supplies and training

Approved amount: $30,000

Chawathil First Nation – Emergency services training, technology and equipment

Approved amount: $29,034.25

Columbia Shuswap Regional District – 2024 NESST conference attendance, training project and vest purchase

Approved amount: $24,215

Colwood – ESS supplies, equipment and training

Approved amount: $30,000

Coquitlam – ESS equipment and training project

Approved amount: $30,000

Cowichan Tribes – Strengthening Cowichan Tribes’ ESS program

Approved amount: $30,000

Ditidaht First Nation – ESS Evacuation trailer – supplies part 2

Approved amount: $29,928.42

Dzawada’enuxw First Nation – ESS program capacity development

Approved amount: $30,000

Elkford – ESS enhancements

Approved amount: $29,888.75

Esquimalt – ESS regional training workshops

Approved amount: $17,300

Fort St. John – ERA IT set-up requirements and development of primary ESS location

Approved amount: $30,000

Fraser Valley Regional District – ESS grant 2024 endorsement request

Approved amount: $30,000

Fraser-Fort George Regional District – 2024 ESS ERA integration

Approved amount: $30,000

Harrison Hot Springs – ESS

Approved amount: $9,471.59

Heiltsuk First Nation – Reinvigorating emergency needs – communications, supply and equipment

Approved amount: $30,000

Hope – ESS team

Approved amount: $30,000

Hudson’s Hope – Emergency-support services training

Approved amount: $3,683.62

Iskut First Nation – Mobile emergency-support services trailer

Approved amount: $30,000

Kamloops – 2024 ESS training, supplies and equipment

Approved amount: $30,000

Kent – 2024 ESS upgrades

Approved amount: $25,655.50

Kitimat – ESS reception and group-lodging supports

Approved amount: $14,426.37

Kitimat-Stikine Regional District – Skeena valley technology upgrade and team advancement

Approved amount: $28,317.02

Kitsumkalum Band – Emergency-response volunteers

Approved amount: $30,000

Kwakiutl Band Council – ESS evacuation support trailer/modernization

Approved amount: $30,000

Kwikwetlem First Nation – Building emergency-response capacity for members and responders

Approved amount: $30,000

Lake Babine Nation – Emergency-support services development project

Approved amount: $29,855.82

Langford – ESS truck and trailer modifications

Approved amount: $26,850

Leq’a:mel First Nation – Emergency-support services equipment/staff

Approved amount: $24,328.11

Lytton – ESS Evacuation trailer – supplies part 2

Approved amount: $29,978.64

Lytton First Nation – ESS equipment acquisition

Approved amount: $29,937.99

Mackenzie – Emergency-support services 2024

Approved amount: $29,489.51

Merritt – ESS capacity-building project 2024

Approved amount: $30,000

Metchosin – Emergency-support services set-up and supply inventory

Approved amount: $30,000

Mission – ESS team training and grant recognition and ESS trailer supply restock

Approved amount: $11,382.55

Nak’azdli Whut’en – Regional: Nak’azdli Whut’en and the District of Fort St. James ESS

Regional partners: Fort St. James

Approved amount: $59,333.81

New Hazelton – 2024 ESS

Approved amount: $8,060.72

North Okanagan Regional District – ESS equipment and training grant

Approved amount: $23,800

District of North Vancouver – Regional: Modernizing ESS on the North Shore under Emergency and Disaster Management Act

Regional partners: North Vancouver City, Squamish Nation and West Vancouver

Approved amount: $120,000

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District – Regional: ESS preparedness and capacity

Regional Partners: Keremeos, Osoyoos, Princeton, Summerland

Approved amount: $150,000

Oliver – Continued capacity building

Approved amount: $30,000

Penticton – ESS 2024

Approved amount: $27,000

Pitt Meadows – ESS team development

Approved amount: $19,579.87

Port Coquitlam – ESS supplies and training enhancement

Approved amount: $26,625

Port Moody – Training and exercise

Approved amount: $15,000

Prince George – NESST 11th annual conference and Phase 5 resources to support ESS modernization

Approved amount: $30,000

Prince Rupert – ESS capacity and resourcing support

Approved amount: $4,792

Qualicum Beach – Regional: ESS modernization and augmenting emergency-management oceanside group lodging

Regional partners: Parksville

Approved amount: $60,000

Quesnel – Network of Emergency Support Services Conference

Approved amount: $5,589

Saanich – ESS modernization project 2024

Approved amount: $30,000

Saulteau First Nations – ESS and equipment

Approved amount: $28,650

Seabird Island Band – ESS equipment

Approved amount: $28,963.34

Sékw’elw’as First Nation – Emergency-services equipment and modernization

Approved amount: $29,925

Shxw’ōwhámel First Nation – Resilient Response initiative

Approved amount: $18,309.88

Sidney – Peninsula Emergency-measures organization ESS

Approved amount: $29,689.17

Simpcw First Nation – ESS food-prep trailer and portable lighting and power

Approved amount: $30,000

Smithers – Regional: Bulkley ESS mobile operations upgrade

Regional partners: Telkwa

Approved amount: $60,000

Snaw-Naw-As First Nation – ESS program development

Approved amount: $29,934.27

Snuneymuxw First Nation – Emergency-support services project

Approved amount: $30,000

Sooke – ESS ERA modernization

Approved amount: $20,750

Soowahlie First Nation – ESS program capacity development

Approved amount: $30,000

Splatsin First Nation – ESS reconstruction

Approved amount: $3,875

Spuzzum First Nation – Capacity development for evacuation & hosting

Approved amount: $30,000

Squamish – Mobile ESS delivery project

Approved amount: $29,624.84

Sqwá First Nation – ESS supplies and community engagement

Approved amount: $30,000

Stewart – Mobile emergency generator

Approved amount: $30,000

Strathcona Regional District – Regional: North Vancouver Island – Providing quality mass care through regional collaboration

Regional partners: Campbell River, Ehattesaht First Nation, Gold River, Homalco First Nation, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations, Mount Waddington Regional District, Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nations, Nuchatlaht First Nation, Port Alice, Port McNeill, Sayward, Tahsis and Zeballos

Approved amount: $420,000

Stz’uminus First Nation – Emergency trailer #2

Approved amount: $18,472.46

Sunshine Coast Regional District – Sunshine Coast Emergency Program ESS program improvement

Approved amount: $30,000

Surrey – ESS equipment and training

Approved amount: $25,000

T’it’q’et First Nation – Emergency-support services volunteer recognition and modernization supply project

Approved amount: $30,000

Taku River Tlingit First Nation – ESS program development

Approved amount: $30,000

Taylor – Emergency-support services volunteer recruitment and retention

Approved amount: $6,558

Tsal’alh – Emergency-support services development project

Approved amount: $29,917.40

Tseshaht First Nation – ESS equipment and training

Approved amount: $29,985.10

Tsleil-Waututh Nation – ESS program supplies and training

Approved amount: $15,561.25

Valemount – ESS training, supplies and capacity building

Approved amount: $10,195

Vanderhoof – ESS equipment, training and recognition project

Approved amount: $30,000

Vernon – Emergency-support services preparedness

Approved amount: $30,000

Victoria – ESS modernization

Approved amount: $29,874.29

View Royal – ESS supplies, equipment and training

Approved amount: $30,000

We Wai Kai Nation – ESS Evacuation trailer – supplies part 2

Approved amount: $30,000

Whistler – ESS technology tools & group-lodging supplies

Approved amount: $24,940

Williams Lake – 2024 emergency-support service training – capacity building

Approved amount: $9,117

Williams Lake First Nation – Emergency-support services equipment grant

Approved amount: $29,541.31

Xaxli'p First Nation – ESS start up

Approved amount: $30,000

Xwisten – Emergency-support service development

Approved amount: $29,913.92

Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government – Emergency-support services development project

Approved amount: $30,000