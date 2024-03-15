Local Author’s Unique Writing Process Leads to New Book Release

USA, March 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭 𝐌. 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐧 has recently released a new book titled ‘𝟒𝐭𝐡 & 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠: 𝐀 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞’, which tells the fictional tale of Matthew Gordon, a high school freshman with Down syndrome. The book explores the challenges and triumphs of Matthew’s high school experience, focusing on themes of acceptance, perseverance, and the importance of family and friends.

Stapleton’s writing process for ‘𝟒𝐭𝐡 & 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠’ was unique, as he prioritized his writing each morning without any distractions. He would envision where the story was heading and carefully craft his characters to fit the narrative. One surprising moment came when the ending of the book unexpectedly revealed itself halfway through the writing process, giving Stapleton the confidence to finish the story.

“𝟒𝐭𝐡 & 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠” offers a captivating blend of genres, including:

• Coming-of-age story

• Underdog tale

• Young adult fiction

• High school sports story

• Overcoming adversity

The book is not just about high school football, but also about the universal experiences of adolescence and overcoming obstacles. While marketed towards young adults, Stapleton believes anyone can enjoy the story and relate to its coming-of-age themes and the underdog tale.

“I believe anyone can enjoy this book,” says Stapleton. “It reflects on the high school experience and how someone who might be seen as different can overcome challenges and find acceptance.”

The book delves into themes that resonate with readers of all ages, including:

• The complexities of the high school experience

• The pressure to fit in and be accepted

• The importance of family and friends

• Celebrating individual differences

• Never give up on your dreams

Readers will be drawn into Matthew Gordon’s journey of finding acceptance and admiration in unexpected places by simply being himself. The story resonates with the importance of inclusiveness, achievement, and not judging others based on preconceived notions.

‘𝟒𝐭𝐡 & 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠: 𝐀 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞’ is now available for purchase online and in selected bookstores. For more information about the book and the author, please visit https://garrettmstapleton.com/.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐢𝐨:

𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭 𝐌. 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐧 is a retired Boston firefighter who served on the job for 23 years before pursuing his passion for writing. Born and raised in South Boston, Stapleton comes from a family with a strong literary background. After retiring, he enjoys spending time with his family in the Massachusetts suburbs.

𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐲: