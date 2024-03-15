56 More Students Qualify for RTX MATHCOUNTS® National Competition

The four top students from the Minnesota State Competition MATHCOUNTS Competition Series logo

14 states announced their national competitors this week.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MATHCOUNTS® Foundation hosted its second round of state competitions this weekend. Fourteen states have announced their top students who will advance to the 2024 RTX MATHCOUNTS National Competition in May:

• From Connecticut: Joseph Girotto of Milford, Arjun Leih of Greenwich, Girish Prasad of South Windsor and Alexander Svoronos of New Canaan.

• From Washington, D.C.: Thalia Grigsby, Sean Guo, Sevek Stepanyan and Gavin Wang.

• From Hawaii: Evan Ho, Alex Hudson, Noah Shin and Austin Uezu, all from Honolulu.

• From Idaho: Aiden Li of Boise, Yerin Lim of Boise, Enoch Shao of Boise and Ruize Sun of Eagle.

• From Indiana: Sophia Chen of Carmel, Alexander Gao of Carmel, Roland Li of West Lafayette and Arjun Raman of West Lafayette.

• From Maine: Miles Bartke of Tenants Harbor, Thomas Kanitkar of Falmouth, Connor Kirkham of Falmouth and Evan Trieu of Portland.

• From Minnesota: Eric Ding of Rochester, Andreas Walexon of Excelsior, Siyuan Wu of Minnetonka and Jefferson Zhou of Plymouth.

• From Missouri: Lanie Deng of Springfield, Eric Tang of St. Louis, Yiding Tang of St. Louis and Charles Yong of St. Louis.

• From Montana: Bonnie Chu Groenenboom of Missoula, Asher Goodkind of Missoula, Holden Hadidi of Whitefish and Otis Kelso Heggem of Billings.

• From Nevada: Julian Kuang of Reno, Cuihan Ma of Las Vegas, Maxwell Tsai of Las Vegas and a student from The Adelson School in Las Vegas.

• From New Hampshire: Arjun Kaushik of Concord, Tristan Moffroid of Hollis, Anirudh Pulugurtha of Nashua and Samarth Sharma of Nashua.

• From New Jersey: Ethan Imanuel of Catham, Advait Joshi of Livingston, Ethan Wang of West Windsor and Easton Wei of Princeton.

• From New Mexico: Iris Huang of Albuquerque, Andrew Madsen of Albuquerque, Alan Mao of Albuquerque and Anders Medin of Los Alamos.

• From South Dakota: Levi Edwards of Aberdeen, Cohwen Heimann of Aberdeen, Maxwell Wang of Sioux Falls and Kerrick Zhang of Brookings.

These state competitions are the third level of competition in the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series for students in sixth through eighth grade. The Mathletes® attending were top performers at the school level who also scored highly at one of 500 local chapter competitions in February.

The competitions involved:

• a 40-minute, 30-problem Sprint Round without calculators to test accuracy

• a 30-minute, eight-problem Target Round with calculators to test mathematical reasoning

• a 20-minute, 10-problem Team round with calculators to test teamwork skills

• an optional Countdown Round—a fast-paced oral competition

All MATHCOUNTS state competitions are organized by volunteer coordinators who receive support from the MATHCOUNTS national staff. Thirty-three more U.S. states and territories will announce 132 more national competitors this month after hosting their state competitions.

The RTX MATHCOUNTS National Competition will take place in Washington, D.C. from May 11-13. Over 200 total Mathletes will vie for the title of National Champion, an honor that comes with a $20,000 college scholarship.

“We can’t wait to welcome these talented problem solvers to Washington in May,” said Kristen Chandler, executive director of the MATHCOUNTS Foundation. “Reaching the national level of competition is an impressive feat, one that we’re excited to celebrate with the support of RTX.”

About MATHCOUNTS:

MATHCOUNTS is a non-profit organization that strives to engage middle school students of all ability and interest levels in fun, challenging math programs to expand their academic and professional opportunities. Middle school students exist at a critical juncture in which their love for mathematics must be nurtured, or their fear of mathematics must be overcome. MATHCOUNTS provides free, high-quality resources to educators and enriching, extracurricular opportunities to students to lay a foundation for future success. Learn more about scholarships, programs and math resources at www.mathcounts.org.