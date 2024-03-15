Transits are cool, but…

The latest Planetary Report is here. The March Equinox issue of our quarterly member magazine is all about solar eclipses, including the total solar eclipse that will pass over North America on April 8. You’ll read about why solar eclipses are a rare phenomenon in the cosmic context, the science they enable, how to enjoy them best, and more. Members get the magazine delivered to their doors, but everyone can read it online for free. Pictured: A total solar eclipse viewed from a ship in the mid-Atlantic. Image credit: Tyler Nordgren.

The Red Rover Goes to Mars program had a big impact. Twenty years ago, the Planetary Society program sent students to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to work on the Mars Exploration Rovers program. One of these students, Abigail Fraeman, was so inspired that she decided to pursue a career in space. Now, 20 years later, she is the deputy project scientist for the Curiosity mission. Learn more about her story and how Mars exploration has inspired other kids.

What’s it like to be an eclipse chaser? On this week’s Planetary Radio we asked Jim Bell, a professor from the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University and former president of The Planetary Society's Board of Directors, who has had many eclipse-chasing journeys around the world. You’ll also hear from The Planetary Society's space policy experts, Casey Dreier and Jack Kiraly, about what the President’s recent budget proposal means for NASA's funding and future projects.

The Day of Action is six weeks away! On April 28 and 29, Planetary Society members will gather in Washington, D.C., to meet with their representatives in Congress to take direct action to support planetary exploration, planetary defense, and the search for life. Register by April 15 to reserve your spot!