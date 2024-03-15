The Legislative Priorities for District 4 Will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” with Special Guest Council Vice President Kate Stewart

MARYLAND, March 15 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 14, 2024

The upcoming Women’s Health Resource Fair in Silver Spring will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Council Vice President and District 4 Councilmember Kate Stewart, who serves as the chair of the Council's Government Operations and Fiscal Policy and Audit Committees and is a member of the Transportation and Environment Committee; and Pedro Rodriguez, consul of El Salvador. The show will air on Friday, March 15 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

On the upcoming radio show, special guest Council Vice President Stewart will discuss her top legislative priorities for 2024, which include addressing important issues such as public safety, generating more housing, economic development, and protecting tenants’ rights and safety. She will also talk about the proposed projects for District 4 in the Recommended Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Capital Budget and the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). To learn more about Council Vice President Stewart visit her Council webpage.

The second part of the program will focus on providing information about the upcoming Women's Health Resources Fair. This fair is being organized by the Consulate General of El Salvador, in partnership with the Emerson Community Clinic. The event is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the consulate facilities located at 926 Philadelphia Avenue in Silver Spring. The fair will provide free services, including mammograms, blood tests, blood pressure checks and more.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

