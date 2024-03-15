Two Additional Men Sentenced to Prison For Shooting Death of Lorain Teenager

(ELYRIA, Ohio) — Two Lorain County men were sentenced to prison today for their roles in the 2019 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jessica Baker, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.



“Senseless violence produces devastating consequences – in this case, an innocent life lost and an empty future for the men responsible,” Yost said. “These sentences offer closure, but nothing – not even justice – can undo the damage of this shooting.”



Savion McCall, 22, was sentenced to 30 to 32 years to life for complicity to murder, complicity to felonious assault and complicity to discharge a firearm on or near prohibited premises. A Lorain County jury found McCall guilty of the charges in March.



Also sentenced was 21-year-old Lucas Williams, who was ordered to spend nine years in prison for manslaughter, a charge that carried a firearm specification. He pleaded guilty in September.



A third man, Christian Marshall, is serving 34 to 38 years to life for his involvement in Baker’s death.



On Oct. 17, 2019, Marshall and McCall drove to Williams’ house armed with a handgun. Marshall’s girlfriend, Jessica Baker, also of Lorain, sat in the passenger seat of the vehicle.



Once at the house, McCall and Williams exchanged gunfire, and a bullet fired by Williams struck Baker in the back, killing her.



Marshall fled and dropped McCall off at his house before calling 911. Police found Baker dead inside the vehicle. The shooting followed a fight earlier that day between McCall and Williams.



The Lorain Police Department investigated the shooting with assistance from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Cyber Crimes Unit. Attorneys with Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section prosecuted the case in the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

-30-