Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces Over $200,000 in Grants to Support Farmers Markets 

Boston — The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced today that the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) is awarding over $205,000 to help farmers markets grow and expand their outreach to consumers. MDAR is awarding funding to 23 organizations representing 31 farmers markets through the Farmers Market Sustainability Grant Program. The new program provides funding to organizations that operate farmers markets to enhance their marketing, promotion, consumer education, planning and infrastructure efforts.

In Massachusetts, farmers markets play an important role in providing and expanding access to fresh, healthy, and local food to residents. They provide a vital link for the public to buy directly from local farmers and growers.

“Farmers markets have been around for centuries and have embedded themselves into the fabric of our culture, heritage, and economy,” said MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle. “Many Massachusetts farmers’ income comes from direct-to-consumer sales at farmers markets and other venues. It’s critical that we help promote and support our local entrepreneurs to foster a more equitable food system. These grants will go a long way to ensuring our farmers markets continue to thrive for years to come.”

Along with the local produce and food that they provide, farmers markets serve as dynamic community spaces where the public can learn more from farmers about the local food system and how their food is grown. Many provide family-friendly activities like live cooking demonstrations, live music, and other fun entertainment programming. More importantly, farmers markets allow consumers to understand and recognize the hard work that goes into growing and harvesting food.

Many farmers markets in Massachusetts are proud participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Healthy Incentives Program (HIP), and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), which all serve low-income communities by providing them with increased access to fresh produce. Additionally, the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) is a highly popular seasonal, annual program that provides low-income seniors with coupons to purchase fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, fresh-cut herbs, and honey from Massachusetts farmers. Every year, coupons are spent at over 300 farmers’ markets and farmstands across the state.

"The Healey-Driscoll Administration's allocation of over $200,000 in grants to support our farmers markets is a testament to our dedication to the well-being of Massachusetts' communities,” said State Senator Lydia Edwards (D – Boston). “This initiative not only bolsters the economic health of local farmers but also ensures universal access to fresh, locally-sourced food, enhancing the connection between consumers and producers. It reaffirms our commitment to sustaining vibrant community hubs and preserving the rich agricultural heritage of our Commonwealth.”

“Farmers markets provide our communities with the opportunity to purchase locally sourced and fresh produce, while supporting our farmers and local economy,” said State Representative Smitty Pignatelli (D – Lennox). “Congratulations to the Farmers Market of Sheffield for receiving this substantial grant graciously awarded by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources.”

"Farmers Markets are integral to the sustainability of our food-producing farmers,” said Mass Farmers Markets Executive Director Edith Murnane. “This grant is a vital step in investing in our direct-to-consumer food system and in the sustainability of farmers markets. The long-term impact of this investment will be felt across the state, especially among the farmers who rely on the farmers market environment as their primary or secondary source of income. Kudos to Commissioner Randle and the MDAR team for creating this opportunity."

More than 220 summer/fall farmers markets operated in 2023, with 49 winter farmers markets opening over this past winter in Massachusetts. Consumers looking for a farmers market location near them can visit MDAR’s MassGrown map at www.mass.gov/massgrown.

For FY24, the following organizations are receiving grants through The Massachusetts Farmers Market Sustainability Grant Program:

Scroll left Scroll right Organization Farmers Market(s) City Award Church Green Farmers Market Church Green Farmers Market Taunton $7,285.00 City of Framingham Farmers Market c/o Advisor Communications LLC Framingham Farmers Market Framingham $6,475.00 Grow Food Northampton, Inc. Northampton Tuesday and Winter Markets Northampton $15,000.00 Westfield Farmers Market Westfield Farmers Market Westfield $5,970.00 City of North Adams Farmers Market North Adams Farmers Market and Winter Market North Adams $3,900.00 The Farmers Market of Sheffield (DBA of Shefield Association) Sheffield Farmers Market and Winter Market Sheffield $14,945.00 Allston/Brighton Health Collaborative Brighton Farmers Market Brighton $9,993.49 Ashland Healthy Harvest, Inc. Ashland Farmers Market Ashland $7,103.60 Brockton Farmers Market Brockton Farmers Market Brockton $10,000.00 East Boston Neighborhood Health Center East Boston Farmers Market East Boston $10,000.00 Flicker Hill Homestead Gardner Farmers Market Gardner $9,985.84 All Farmers Brighton and West Springfield (Merrick) Farmers Markets Springfield and West Springfield $9,892.65 Arlington Eats, Inc. Arlington Farmers Market Arlington $7,832.88 Mattapan Food and Fitness Coalition Mattapan Farmers Market Mattapan $10,000.00 Roots Rising Pittsfield Outdoor and Indoor Farmers Markets Pittsfield $10,000.00 Southbridge Farmers Market at Big Bunny Market Southbridge Farmers Market Southbridge $6,110.00 Roslindale Village Main Street Roslindale Winter Farmers Market Roslindale $7,814.40 Coastal Foodshed, Inc. Buttonwood Park and Senior Center Farmers Markets New Bedford $10,000.00 The Seniors Farmers Market The Seniors Farmers Market Springfield, Longmeadow, Wilbraham $4,472.00 Cocoa Luna, LLC The Farm Market at Mill No 5 Lowell $10,000.00 Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce Center Fresh Farmers Markets Chicopee $9,160.00 Marshfield Agricultural and Horticultural Society Marshfield Summer and Winter Farmers Markets Marshfield $10,000.00 Mass Farmers Markets Canal District Kendall Square and Central Square Farmers Markets Cambridge $9,379.00

###