Website Closer Finds A New Home For Long-time Private Business Coaching Trailblazer
Our acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to expand our reach and continue empowering coaches to thrive in their businesses.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authentic Conversion, a leading coaching company dedicated to supporting online coaches in growing their businesses authentically and sustainably, announces its successful acquisition in a strategic deal facilitated by Website Closers. With a mission to empower online coaches to achieve financial success while maintaining integrity and authenticity, Authentic Conversion has established itself as a trusted resource in the coaching community.
— Nicole Spencer, the founder of Authentic Conversion
Founded with a commitment to providing advanced training and coaching to help online coaches scale their businesses to $10k+ and beyond, Authentic Conversion has been at the forefront of promoting authentic messaging and integrity in the coaching industry. The company's approach to marketing and sales resonates deeply with coaches seeking to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive market.
"At Authentic Conversion, our goal has always been to help online coaches build profitable, sustainable businesses that align with their values," said Nicole Spencer, the founder of Authentic Conversion. "We believe that success is not just about making money, but about creating a meaningful impact and living a life of purpose. Our acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to expand our reach and continue empowering coaches to thrive in their businesses."
With a focus on providing private business coaching and training designed to enhance coaching skills and business profitability, Authentic Conversion has cultivated a culture where integrity and authenticity are foundational principles. Through personalized support and innovative strategies, the company enables its clients to achieve financial freedom while maintaining a balanced lifestyle.
"We are thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Authentic Conversion," commented Andrew Castaldy, the experienced broker from the Cornerstone Team of Website Closers, who helped close and facilitate the sale. "Nicole’s vision and dedication to supporting online coaches align perfectly with the values of the company’s new owners. I am truly excited to see how this acquisition will further enhance the impact of Authentic Conversion in the coaching community in the upcoming years."
As Authentic Conversion embarks on this new chapter, it remains committed to empowering coaches to unlock their full potential and create thriving businesses that make a positive difference in the world. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in the company's journey and underscores its commitment to excellence and growth in the coaching industry.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
