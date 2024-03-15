Urban League Hosts 39th Annual Career Connections Job Fair

Our job fair offers a great opportunity for Urban League program participants and community members to gain living wage employment in a variety of attractive sectors.” — Urban League of Portland President and CEO Nkenge Harmon Johnson

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Urban League of Portland brings together career seekers and employers from all sectors for the 39th Annual Career Connections Job Fair on April 18, 2024. The fair will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel located at 1441 NE Second Avenue Portland, OR 97232. No-cost registration is required for job seekers.

All are welcome regardless of experience, race, age or physical ability.

Hundreds of diverse career seekers will have the opportunity to talk with potential employers who will be onsite to discuss their companies and current job vacancies. This year Wells Fargo will join the event as the presenting sponsor. Employers from across Oregon and Southwest Washington are returning including Central City Concern, Legacy Health, Northwest Natural, OHSU, Portland Parks and Recreation, Trillium, and We Are Better Together.

To help career seekers prepare for the fair, the Urban League is offering workshops to help prepare resumes and practice interview skills. Employers can also learn more about recruiting top candidates.

President and CEO of Urban League of Portland Nkenge Harmon Johnson, Esq. says the 39th Annual Career Connections Job Fair will provide attendees the chance to connect with many of our region’s best employers. “Our job fair offers a great opportunity for Urban League program participants and community members to gain living wage employment in a variety of attractive sectors.” Harmon Johnson says the event is not only designed for the unemployed, but also for those that are currently employed and looking for a change. She encourages everyone to register and share their talents with employers.

Both career seekers and hiring employers may register on the Urban League of Portland’s website at www.ulpdx.org. Also find information about recruiter sponsorship packages.

About the Urban League: President Nkenge [pronunciation: neh-KENG-eh] Harmon Johnson, Esq., is the third longest serving leader of the Urban League of Portland, began her service in 2015. Under her leadership, the Urban League was recognized as the highly coveted #1 Nonprofit Workplace by Oregon Business magazine. The organization’s impact has grown by ten times since the start of President Harmon Johnson’s tenure. With a dedicated team of professionals, the Urban League helps African Americans and others to achieve equality in education, employment, health, economic security, and quality of life across Oregon and Southwest Washington.