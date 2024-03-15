Video Streaming Market Size

Video streaming market is attributed to rapid technological advancements, rise in use of smartphones and tablets, and increase in popularity of online streaming

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Global Video Streaming Market Size Reach USD 149.34 Billion by 2026, Key Factors behind Market’s Growth. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The global video streaming market size was valued at USD 38.56 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 149.34 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in live streamed content, rising adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, surge in popularity of video game streaming services, extensive use of videos in corporate training, and upsurge in demand for online videos in developing economies drive the growth of the global video streaming market. Growing impact of video streaming in the education sector and integration of advanced technologies in video platforms to improve video quality are expected to pave the way for a plethora of opportunities in the industry.

The global video streaming market segmentation includes component, solution type, streaming type, deployment mode, revenue model, end user, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. By solution type, the market is divided into IPTV, over-the-top, and Pay-TV. By streaming type, the market is classified into Live/Linear Video Streaming, and Non-Linear Video Streaming. By deployment mode, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. By revenue model, it is categorized into subscription, transactional, advertisement, and hybrid. On the basis of end user, the market is divided into consumer and enterprise. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global video streaming market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. Growing popularity of online streaming over media platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video has boosted the growth of the segment. The services segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the period 2019-2026. Services play a vital role in the over-the-top market, as they focus on meeting client requirements, including reduced cost and enhanced performance of video platforms, which boosts the growth of the segment.

Based on solution-type, the pay TV segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global video streaming market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2026. This is due to rising adoption of mobile and fixed communication broadband in the region across Asia-Pacific. At the same time, the over-the-top segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 25.2% throughout the forecast period. The availability of differentiated content across different regions is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.

Based on geography, North America held more than half of the global video streaming market share, and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising adoption for video streaming services by households in the U.S. which has majorly contributed towards the revenue growth of service providers such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. However, the region across Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 24.7% through 2019-2026. The fact that social media companies are capitalizing on the increasing popularity of this system propel the growth of the market in the province.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited, Baidu Inc., Comcast Corporation, Hulu, LLC., Ustream, Inc., Kaltura, Inc., Akamai Technologies, and Brightcove Inc. This study includes video streaming market trends, analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Key Finding of The Video Streaming Market:

● By component, the solution segment dominated the market. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global video streaming industry during the forecast period.

● By solution type, the Pay-TV segment accounted for the highest revenue of video streaming industry in 2018.

● By streaming type, the non-linear video streaming segment generated the highest revenue in 2018.

● By deployment model, the on-premise segment generated the highest revenue of video streaming market in 2018. However, hybrid segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecast period.

● By revenue model, the subscription segment generated the highest revenue in 2018. However, advertisement segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecast period.

● By end user, the consumer segment generated the highest revenue in 2018.

● By region, North America dominated the video streaming industry in 2018. However, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

