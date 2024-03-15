Submit Release
451st ESC assumption of responsibility

WICHITA, Kan.  –  

The 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) and special guests welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Robert M. Stirling as the new command sergeant major for the organization during an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony held on Saturday, March 2, during the Training Year 2025 Yearly Training Brief.

For the past few weeks, Master Sgt. Ricci Molina, functioned as the 451st ESC’s senior enlisted advisor until Stirling’s selection. During the ceremony, Stirling thanked the important people in his life, including his wife, fellow Soldiers and leaders.

“It’s a huge honor to be here today before you and to assume this responsibility, to take on the challenging command, the 451st,” said Stirling. “I’m here for you and I’m here to look after all Soldiers within the 451, look out for your best interests and to have that ability to collaborate with you, to have those conversations with you and be your advocate and to fight for the things that you really need.”

Stirling has shown great care for others both in and out of uniform.

“Command Sgt. Maj. Stirling served over 20 years as a firefighter and tactical paramedic in Utah,” said Brig. Gen. Brandi Peasley, commanding general of the 451st ESC. “When he retired from that career, he decided he wasn’t done. He’s continuing to teach EMS education for the Utah Department of Public Safety.”

Command Sgt. Maj. Annette Brandenburg-Bethany, served prior to Stirling, as the command sergeant major of the 451st ESC since Dec. 2020. Bethany retired from the Army Reserve on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, after 37 years of service.

