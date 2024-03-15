Ward Plumbing, Heating & Air Announces Winner of Oldest HVAC System in Western North Carolina Contest
We were thrilled by the response to the Oldest HVAC System in Western North Carolina contest”SYLVA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ward Plumbing, Heating & Air, a leading provider of HVAC services in Western North Carolina, is pleased to announce the winner of its inaugural "Oldest HVAC System in Western North Carolina" contest. After an extensive review process, the company is proud to award the prestigious title to Heath Miller.
The Oldest HVAC System in Western North Carolina contest was launched by Ward Plumbing, Heating & Air as part of its commitment to promoting energy efficiency and encouraging homeowners to upgrade to more modern and efficient heating and cooling systems. The contest aimed to recognize the resilience of older HVAC systems while highlighting the benefits of upgrading to newer, more efficient models.
"It was fascinating to see the variety of HVAC systems still in operation across the region, and it reaffirmed the importance of regular maintenance and upgrades in ensuring optimal performance and energy efficiency", said Brad Waldrop, General Manager at Ward Plumbing, Heating & Air.
The winning HVAC system, owned by Heath, has been in operation for 65+ years, showcasing its durability and reliability. As the winner of the contest, Heath will receive a complimentary upgrade to a brand-new, energy-efficient HVAC system courtesy of Ward Plumbing, Heating & Air.
"We congratulate Heath for his dedication to maintaining his HVAC system over the years," added Brad. "We are excited to provide Heath with a state-of-the-art replacement that will not only enhance their comfort but also contribute to lower energy bills and reduced environmental impact."
Ward Plumbing, Heating & Air extends its gratitude to all participants of the contest and encourages homeowners across Western North Carolina to schedule a professional HVAC inspection to ensure the efficiency and safety of their systems.
For more information about Ward Plumbing, Heating & Air and its range of HVAC services, please visit https://www.wardph.com/.
