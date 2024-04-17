Author Kennar Tawnee Chasny Writes about Women’s Tenacity
In Kennar Tawnee Chasny's ‘Ting! The Silent Warning’, two women unite to protect their mountain community from a dangerous threat.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kennar Tawnee Chasny has captured the hearts of readers with the novel, “Ting! The Silent Warning,” a delightful blend of light suspense and fantasy that has critics and readers alike singing praises. The book has garnered a glowing review, including the Holly Book Reviews, that highlights the author's unique storytelling style and the ability to infuse a touch of the fantastical into a charming, small-town setting.
“Author Tawnee Chasny pens light suspense with a fantastical twist in her debut read. Her story follows the odd turn of events when the artsy Lilly comes across a piece of glass that changes her life in multiple ways. Chasny’s uncomplicated, positive, and religious characters fit nicely within a stepped-up Mayberry setting. Conversations are primarily reserved with little expletives, except when Gary Johnson, the story’s antagonist, steps in. Yet even in the dialogue scenes between witless Gary and his victims, tension is low since Gary appears to want to bark a lot more, but his unanticipated bites are nothing less than lethal,” says Anita Lock of the Hollywood Book Reviews.
To know more about the author, readers may visit her website at www.kennarchasny.com.
