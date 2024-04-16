Author Kennar Tawnee Chasny Unleashes Talents in “Ting! The Silent Warning”
“Tawnee Chasny's ‘Ting! The Silent Warning’ is a short and generally enjoyable work that can be read in a couple of hours.” — IndieReaderCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kennar Tawnee Chasny’s literary prowess shines in debut novel, “Ting! The Silent Warning.” This enchanting work of fiction has captured the hearts of readers and reviewers alike, earning praise for its unique blend of light suspense and a fantastical twist.
“Author Tawnee Chasny pens light suspense with a fantastical twist in her debut read,” says Anita Lock for the Hollywood Book Reviews. The story revolves around the intriguing journey of Lilly, an artsy individual whose life takes a captivating turn after encountering a mysterious piece of glass. Chasny's narrative skillfully weaves an intricate tale that keeps readers hooked from start to finish.
In essence, Anita Lock praised Chasny for establishing “Ting! The Silent Warning” as a must-read for those in pursuit of their next feel-good literary escape. Chasny's debut novel is a testament to the ability to craft an engaging narrative, endearing characters, and a plot that keeps readers eagerly turning the pages.
Kennar Chasny, a retired Electronics Test Engineer, found himself with an abundance of time to indulge into writing and co-author a book with his late wife Tawnee. “Ting! The Silent Warning” is the first of Chasny’s already written stories set to be published, offering readers a glimpse into the rich tapestry of storytelling talent. The unique voice and ability to craft compelling narratives promise a reading experience that will leave a lasting impression.
To know more about the author, readers may visit her website at www.kennarchasny.com.
To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow Writers’ Branding on Facebook.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube