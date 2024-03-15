ExactEstate and TenantAlert Announces Exclusive Partnership to Streamline Nationwide Tenant Screening
This partnership was designed to commit to providing landlords with the tools they need to make smart rental decisions.
We're excited to partner with TenantAlert to provide users with a robust, easy-to-use tenant screening solution. This integration will save users time and money while helping them to mitigate risk.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExactEstate, a leading property management SaaS platform provider, and TenantAlert, a nationwide tenant screening company, today announced an exclusive partnership that will allow ExactEstate users to seamlessly and cost-effectively perform nationwide tenant screening with a click of a button.
— Matt Hoskins, CEO of ExactEstate
Through this integration, ExactEstate users will have access to TenantAlert's comprehensive tenant screening reports, which include credit history, eviction history, criminal background checks, and more. This valuable information will help ExactEstate users make informed decisions about potential tenants, reducing their risk of rental income loss and property damage.
"We are committed to providing landlords with the tools they need to make smart rental decisions," said Jeff Cronrod, CEO of TenantAlert. "Our partnership with ExactEstate will make it easier than ever for landlords to screen tenants quickly and efficiently."
About ExactEstate
ExactEstate is a leading property management software provider designed to help property managers and landlords streamline and enhance their operations and increase efficiency. The company's cloud-based platform includes various features, such as resident management, property management, accounting, and support for affordable housing, multi-family and single-family rental units.
About TenantAlert
Since 1988, TenantAlert has provided comprehensive, nationwide tenant screening reports for property managers and landlords. The company's reports include credit history, eviction history, criminal background checks, and more.
Erin Coate
ExactEstate
