ExactEstate and TenantAlert Announces Exclusive Partnership to Streamline Nationwide Tenant Screening

ExactEstate

ExactEstate

TenantAlert

TenantAlert

This partnership was designed to commit to providing landlords with the tools they need to make smart rental decisions.

We're excited to partner with TenantAlert to provide users with a robust, easy-to-use tenant screening solution. This integration will save users time and money while helping them to mitigate risk.”
— Matt Hoskins, CEO of ExactEstate
ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExactEstate, a leading property management SaaS platform provider, and TenantAlert, a nationwide tenant screening company, today announced an exclusive partnership that will allow ExactEstate users to seamlessly and cost-effectively perform nationwide tenant screening with a click of a button.

Through this integration, ExactEstate users will have access to TenantAlert's comprehensive tenant screening reports, which include credit history, eviction history, criminal background checks, and more. This valuable information will help ExactEstate users make informed decisions about potential tenants, reducing their risk of rental income loss and property damage.

"We are committed to providing landlords with the tools they need to make smart rental decisions," said Jeff Cronrod, CEO of TenantAlert. "Our partnership with ExactEstate will make it easier than ever for landlords to screen tenants quickly and efficiently."

About ExactEstate

ExactEstate is a leading property management software provider designed to help property managers and landlords streamline and enhance their operations and increase efficiency. The company's cloud-based platform includes various features, such as resident management, property management, accounting, and support for affordable housing, multi-family and single-family rental units.

About TenantAlert

Since 1988, TenantAlert has provided comprehensive, nationwide tenant screening reports for property managers and landlords. The company's reports include credit history, eviction history, criminal background checks, and more.

Erin Coate
ExactEstate
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

ExactEstate: An In-Depth Review

You just read:

ExactEstate and TenantAlert Announces Exclusive Partnership to Streamline Nationwide Tenant Screening

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Erin Coate
ExactEstate
Company/Organization
Streamline Results
1710 N. Moorpark Rd, #135
Thousand Oaks, California, 93561
United States
+1 805-409-9011
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

At Streamline Results, Inc. we pride ourselves as being the one-stop-shop for you web design services, online marketing, Google Maps rankings, social media marketing, and search engine optimization specialist. We strongly believe that you should get all of your services at one company, at affordable prices. Our qualified and professional service will deliver highly valuable results at an affordable price with streamline precision and customer service that is unmatched in the online industry. Streamline Results, Inc. has serviced over 1,000 clients and helped them achieve their online marketing goals. Below is a list of some of the many marketing services we have provided to our highly esteemed clients.

SEO Company Thousand Oaks

More From This Author
ExactEstate and TenantAlert Announces Exclusive Partnership to Streamline Nationwide Tenant Screening
Best Enterprise SEO Tools to Elevate Digital Presence in 2023
Streamline Results Pool Company Marketing Division As Pool Grow
View All Stories From This Author