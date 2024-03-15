March 15, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Announces 19 Year Sentence for Violent Robbery

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Victoria LaCivita

(804) 588-2021

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Announces 19 Year Sentence for Violent Robbery

King William County Circuit Court Sentences Defendant to 19 Years for 2021 Robbery that Left Victim Paralyzed

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that a King William County Circuit Court sentenced Deonjay Pollard to a term of 19 years active incarceration for a 2021 robbery that left an 18 year-old victim paralyzed.

“The Office of Attorney General is committed to assisting in the prosecution of violent offenders in every jurisdiction in the Commonwealth, and I commend the trial team for bringing a measure of justice to the victims in this case,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Pollard was initially investigated for a shooting that occurred on Sandy Lane in King William County on November 26, 2021. The shooting left an 18-year-old victim paralyzed and a 19-year-old victim suffering five gunshot wounds. On March 15, 2024, after two days of presentation of evidence to a King William County jury, Pollard changed his pleas to guilty and was sentenced to 19 active years in prison for:

Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury (Virginia Code § 18.2-58)

2 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (Virginia Code § 18.2-53.1)

Unlawful wounding (Virginia Code § 18.2-51)

﻿Unlawful shooting into an occupied vehicle (Virginia Code § 18.2-154)

Another individual involved in the robbery was previously convicted and sentenced to a term of 22 years active incarceration.

The King William Sheriff’s Office led the investigation, and King William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tiffany M. Webb and Assistant Attorney General Ayesha Osborne of the Office of the Attorney General prosecuted the case.

###