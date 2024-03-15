VSSL AGENCY TAKES HOME THREE AWARDS AT THE 2024 ADDYS
VSSL Agency, a full-service creative digital marketing agency in San Diego, is honored to announce multiple wins at the 2024 American Advertising Awards.
We are excited to come home with wins for two projects that were both creatively challenging and a ton of fun to work on. It's a testament to the capabilities of the VSSL crew and our amazing clients.”SAN DIEGO, CA, US, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VSSL Agency, a full-service creative digital marketing agency located in San Diego, is honored to announce its multiple wins at the 2024 American Advertising Awards – San Diego. VSSL took home the silver award for landing page design and the bronze award for logo design for their work on 30MPC. VSSL also received a third bronze award for website design for Permiso.
— Michael Gauthier, Creative Director at VSSL
For 30MPC, VSSL helped create the Tactic TV logo, capturing that feeling of nostalgia while also staying true to its fun and contemporary look and feel. This was achieved by pairing a retro TV illustration with the bright colors and crooked pill shapes used in the original 30MPC branding. After the identity for Tactic TV was created, VSSL designed a framework for consuming content that would break through the noise in the sales world by introducing a fresh new name and concept for their webinars. With this approach, each webinar series is instead a TV show, complete with episodes, distinct show artwork that references pop culture from the 80s and 90s, and custom illustrations of the founders of 30MPC in different scenarios, which embodies the irreverent and fun personality of the 30MPC brand.
For Permiso, VSSL helped build a brand that would clearly communicate their product’s benefits and differentiate them from other companies in their space. The VSSL team restructured the site to improve the user experience, rewrote the site copy to simultaneously reflect the brand voice and explain product functionality, and incorporated the newly developed brand visuals. The team also explored micro-animations and added hidden Easter eggs throughout the site. The user experience is now easier and the site feels much more on-brand.
About American Advertising Awards: San Diego
The American Advertising Awards - San Diego is part of the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, recognizing creative excellence and the very best advertising in both local markets and nationwide. The competition represents the true creative spirit of advertising by recognizing all forms of advertising from all types of media, created by all sizes and types of entrants, from anywhere in the country. Visit sandiegoaddys.com/
About VSSL Agency
VSSL Agency is a full-service creative digital marketing agency located in San Diego. VSSL builds brands, invents campaigns, and creates websites for growth-oriented B2B businesses who are ready to expand their digital future. With VSSL’s brand-first approach, companies can stand out in their market, attract the right customers, gain maximum value, and deliver bold digital marketing experiences that will drive sustained growth for long-term success. For more information, visit vsslagency.com.
