An Enthralling Blend of Suspense and Supernatural Intrigue
"Ting! is praised for its intriguing plot, dynamic characters, and seamless integration of the supernatural into a contemporary setting.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set against the picturesque backdrop of a mountain cabin, “Ting! The Silent Warning” by author Kennar Tawnee Chasny, follows Lilly, a talented artist seeking solace, and Joanne, a woman in search of tranquility. As their friendship blossoms, they are thrust into a dangerous situation when a recently released criminal returns to their small town, putting their lives at risk.
Recently, Anita Lock from the Hollywood Book Reviews provides a clear and concise overview of Chasny’s novel, “Ting! The Silent Warning.” She commended Chasny’s ability to blend light suspense with a fantastical twist and the evident use of language that captivates readers.
Hollywood Book Reviews appreciates the uncomplicated, positive, and religious characters within the book, noting how they fit well within a charming small-town setting reminiscent of Mayberry. The contrast between the mostly reserved dialogue and the antagonist Gary Johnson's occasional expletives adds depth to the characters and their interactions, contributing to the overall tension in the story.
