SEAPEAK LLC DECLARES DISTRIBUTIONS ON SERIES A AND B PREFERRED UNITS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Seapeak LLC (Seapeak or the Company) has declared cash distributions of $0.5625 per unit on the Company’s Series A preferred units (NYSE:SEAL PR A) and $0.5313 per unit on the Company’s Series Hamilton B preferred units (NYSE:SEAL PR B) for the period from January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024. The cash distributions are payable on April 12, 2024, to all unitholders of record as at March 28, 2024.
Seapeak’s preferred unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.
About Seapeak
Seapeak is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing liquefied gas services primarily under long-term, fee-based charters through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including 5 newbuildings) and 46 LPG, Ethane and multi-gas carriers (including 10 newbuildings). Seapeak’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Seapeak owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal.
For more information, please visit: www.seapeak.com.
Seapeak Maritime Limited
Enquiries
enquiries@seapeak.com