“Ting! The Silent Warning” Delivers an Engrossing Blend of Friendship, Survival, and Justice

"Ting! The Silent Warning will make you take a break from everything else because of how good the story is." —Pacific Book Review

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Kennar Tawnee Chasny is making waves in the literary world with the novel, “ Ting! The Silent Warning .” Critics, particularly the Hollywood Book Reviews, are singing praises for Chasny’s unique blend of light suspense, fantastical elements, and heartwarming storytelling that has readers eagerly turning the pages.“Author Tawnee Chasny pens light suspense with a fantastical twist in her debut read. Her story follows the odd turn of events when the artsy Lilly comes across a piece of glass that changes her life in multiple ways. Chasny’s uncomplicated, positive, and religious characters fit nicely within a stepped-up Mayberry setting. Conversations are primarily reserved with little expletives, except when Gary Johnson, the story’s antagonist, steps in. Yet even in the dialogue scenes between witless Gary and his victims, tension is low since Gary appears to want to bark a lot more, but his unanticipated bites are nothing less than lethal,” says Anita Lock for the Hollywood Book Reviews. She concluded the review by saying, “Ting! The Silent Warning” is the perfect read for those looking for their next feel-good story.To read the full review, click here. To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow Writers’ Branding on Facebook.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.