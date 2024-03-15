European Commissioner Adina Valean takes part in Moldova’s Railway Forum

Today, European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean participated online at the ‘Railway Forum’ in Chisinau, invited by Minister Andrei Spinu. The Forum is organised by the Moldovan Railways together with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development and the French Development Agency.

The forum brings together international financial institutions, private sector representatives and state-owned railway companies to discuss the modernisation and sustainable development of the railway sector in Moldova.

In her speech, Adina Valean said: “Having the transport portfolio in the European Commission, which is essential for the good functioning of the economy, I have started the de facto integration of Moldova into the European Union through infrastructure.”

“We have achieved a premiere for Moldova – for the first time, together with Ukraine, it has been associated with the European Integration Mechanism, the largest EU infrastructure fund. This means that Moldova can take money, especially for railways, from funds that only EU Member States could access,” said the Commissioner. “The first money from this mechanism has already been allocated to Moldova, for road projects at the border with Romania – Ungheni, Leuseni and Giurgiulesti.”

Commissioner Adina Valean also reminded that the EU had provided Moldova with a €20 million grant from our external policy instrument which, together with a €12 million loan from the EBRD, will support the rehabilitation of the north-south railway axis.

