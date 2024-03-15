EU-funded Food Bank project launched in Georgia

A new EU-funded project ‘Civil Society Actors as Levers for a Sustainable Food System in Georgia’ was launched in Tbilisi today.

The launch event gathered representatives from various governmental, non-governmental and international organisations, as well as the private sector.

The EU-funded project will pilot a food bank initiative to address local food insecurity by redistributing unsold food items. It will also test the impact of the new Law on Food Loss and Waste Reduction, Food Recovery and Redistribution. The law aims to reduce food waste, farm losses, and greenhouse gas emissions, lowering food insecurity.

Additionally, the EU-supported project aims to empower local civil society actors to facilitate the provision of food to vulnerable populations, cooperation with local farmers, and running awareness campaigns on food waste and food losses.

The project ‘Civil Society Actors as Levers for a Sustainable Food System in Georgia’ is funded by the EU and the Czech Development Agency and implemented in collaboration with the Georgia Red Cross (GRC), Parki ar Minda (PAM), and Eliots Sustainability NGO.

This initiative, which runs from 2023 to 2026, draws on PIN’s and the Red Cross movement’s global expertise in food security, waste management, and climate change mitigation.

