Join the EU4Digital workshop on EU toolbox for 5G security

The EU4Digital Facility invites all interested parties to an online workshop on 27 March to launch activities on the implementation of the EU toolbox for 5G security.

The EU4Digital Telecom Rules stream will conduct the workshop in cooperation with the Eastern partner countries’ telecommunications National Regulatory Authorities.

The goal of the activity and the workshop is to introduce the principles of the EU toolbox for 5G security to relevant stakeholders from countries in the Eastern Partnership (EaP) region.

After the workshop, EU4Digital plans to distribute a questionnaire about the as-is situation and potential areas of interest. The answers received will provide a basis for further support in this activity, which will prepare a list of potential initiatives that could be implemented in Eastern partner countries.

The workshop will take place online on 27 March at 11:00-14:00 CET. 

To join the workshop, please contact the organisers via email.

