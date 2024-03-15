New Children's Animated Series "C'ma and Papa's House" Streaming Now, Coming to Stores and Libraries March 15, 2024
Dr. Celestine McNeal's heartwarming children's series, featuring engaging stories and learning activities, set to inspire young readers.
The 'C'ma and Papa's House' series is inspired by my own family stories and aims to make learning fun and engaging for young readers.”CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Celestine McNeal, a Retired US Army Veteran, has released a new episode for her children's book turned animated cartoon "C'ma and Papa's House" this Spring.
— Dr. Celestine McNeal
The short story introduces beloved characters Blu'Elle and Nasir, cousins who take an exciting journey to the alphabet inside their grandparents' house.
In the video "C'ma and Papa's House," now streaming online on all platforms, Blu'elle and Nasir visit grandparents C'ma and Papa, where dancing letters and rhyming words make learning the ABCs as easy as 1-2-3. This animated adventure aims to help children learn letters, phonics, and vocabulary in a fun musical world.
In addition to the animated shorts, four illustrated hardcover children's books expanding the C'ma and Papa's House adventures are scheduled for release on March 15, 2024. The books will be available for purchase at major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and more.
The initial book titles include:
"C'ma and Papa's House: An ABC Book for Brave Kids."
"C'ma and Papa's House Coloring and Activity Book"
"C'ma and Papa's Store and More: A Counting Adventure"
"Be Who You Want to Be: A C'ma and Papa's House Story"
Bright pictures, rhyming text, letter tracing activities, and more make these books engaging stories and helpful learning tools for children ages 3-12.
Future animated episodes and books are slated for release in the fall and beyond as Dr. Celestine McNeal continues sharing life lessons and beloved family stories with children everywhere.
Visit www.drcelestinemcneal.com for updates on new releases, printable activities, interactive videos, merchandise, and more from C'ma and Papa's House.
Dr. Celestine McNeal
C'ma and Papa's Store
authorcelestinemcneal@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok