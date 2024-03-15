CONNECTING CANADA WITH THE WORLD AT PLANT FORWARD

Premier international event is only one month away

Toronto, Ont., March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spots are filling up for this year’s edition of Plant Forward. Canada’s premier conference for the ingredient processing, food manufacturing and the plant-based food sector, Plant Forward is presented by Protein Industries Canada, Pulse Canada and Plant Based Foods of Canada.

The second edition of Plant Forward returns to Toronto from April 16-18, 2024, with an expanded agenda, exciting keynote speakers, more networking opportunities, and new business-to-business meetings. Over three days, attendees will hear from leading speakers on some of the most pressing issues facing the sector—innovation, sustainability and shifting consumer trends.

“Canada’s unique value proposition is our ability to bring farmers, researchers, processors and manufacturers all together and that is what we are doing with Plant Forward,” CEO of Protein Industries Canada Bill Greuel said. “This is an amazing opportunity for attendees to create new connections from within Canada and beyond, helping grow their business and better understand the global market they’re competing in.”

The event begins the morning of Tuesday, April 16 with B2B meetings followed by opening keynote, Murad Al Katib. That evening there is an opening reception at the Hockey Hall of Fame, a short walk from the conference venue. Wednesday is a full-day agenda with exciting speakers and panelists, including keynote speaker Erica Orange from the Future Hunters, and international panellists from the UK and Netherlands. The day will wrap-up with another networking reception. The final day, Thursday, includes a focus on consumer trends and keynote speaker Paco Underhill from Envirosell Inc. Paco will close the conference with an engaging presentation on appealing to modern day consumers.

"Plant Forward will help showcase the integral role Canadian growers and the trade play in our nation's value chain. Their commitments to sustainable practices and innovative technologies make Canada a global leader,” said Greg Cherewyk, President of Pulse Canada. “We look forward to welcoming the world to Toronto to learn, network, and gain valuable insights about the size, scope, and sustainability benefits the Canadian pulse industry has to offer."

Confirmed in attendance are a range of companies, from multi-nationals to small start-ups, research institutions and retailers: Louis Dreyfus, AGT Food and Ingredients, Prairie Fava, TetraPak, Botaneco, Avena Foods, McCain Foods, Sobeys, Simply Protein, Corteva AgriScience, Warburtons and more.

Delegates are already confirmed from Canada, the USA, the UK and the Netherlands.

“Plant Forward offers a unique platform for businesses to tap into the pulse of innovation, sustainability and shifting consumer trends. For industry leaders it presents an opportunity to gain invaluable insights, forge meaningful connections, and unlock the potential of collaboration across the entire value chain,” CEO of Plant Based Foods of Canada Leslie Ewing said.

Limited spots are available. Members of Protein Industries Canada, Pulse Canada, Canadian Pulse and Special Crops Trade Association and Plant Based Foods of Canada can register at a reduced rate.

To secure your spot visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/97059a0f-a4be-417e-b901-4d1182261d2b/summary

Hotel rooms are available at the conference hotel, The Westin Harbour Castle Toronto. There is a reduced rate available for conference attendees. To take advantage of the reduced rate, hotel rooms must be booked prior to March 22.

Tiffany Stephenson Protein Industries Canada 306-519-8202 tiffany@proteinsupercluster.ca