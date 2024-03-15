Submit Release
Georgia Department of Community Affairs Launches New VA Loan Program for Veterans

Atlanta, GA - March 12th, 2024 - The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is proud to announce the launch of the Georgia Dream Peach Select Veterans Assistance Loan Program, effective March 15th, 2024. This new initiative aims to provide greater assistance for veterans seeking homeownership in Georgia. 

The Peach Select Veterans Assistance Loan Program, tailored specifically for veterans, offers a low interest rate with no down payment assistance (DPA) provided. This program is an extension of the Georgia Dream initiative, aimed at making homeownership more accessible for all Georgians. 

Here's what prospective borrowers need to know about the Peach Select Veterans Assistance Loan Program: 

  1. Eligibility and Application: Any borrower who qualifies for a traditional Georgia Dream VA loan is eligible to apply for the Peach Select VA Loan Program starting March 15th, 2024. 
  2. Interest Rate: The initial interest rate for the Peach Select VA Loan Program is set at five percent (5.00%). Going forward, interest rates will be determined weekly by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA), ensuring rates remain competitive and favorable to borrowers. 
  3. No DPA Offered: Unlike other Georgia Dream programs, the Peach Select VA Loan Program does not offer down payment assistance (DPA). The low interest rates provided by this program are expected to yield significant cost savings for qualified applicants, effectively serving as an alternative to traditional DPA benefits. 
  4. Exclusivity: Borrowers cannot simultaneously apply for or receive benefits from both the traditional Georgia Dream program and the Peach Select VA Loan Program. 
  5. Other DPA Programs: Borrowers may still utilize other DPA programs (except GA Dream DPA) in conjunction with the Peach Select VA Loan Program, subject to Georgia Dream policy. Layering of any subordinate financing must be submitted for review and approval. 
  6. Application Process: Borrowers who have previously applied for another Georgia Dream program before March 15th, 2024, and have not yet had their loan approved and purchased, will need to cancel their existing application and reapply for the Peach Select VA Loan Program. It is advised to consult with your loan officer and DCA before proceeding with cancellation. 

  7. Key Differences: 

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs remains committed to supporting veterans in their pursuit of homeownership, and the Veteran Assistance Peach Select Loan Program exemplifies this dedication. 

For more information on the Veteran Assistance Peach Select Loan Program, please visit the Georgia Department of Community Affairs website or contact your local lender. 

For more information, please contact housing@dca.ga.gov 

