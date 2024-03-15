Squared Token Now Launched on Dextrade
$SQD Token offers escrow safety for all parties. Through its partnerships and payment gateway.SINGAPORE, REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon One a Singapore corporation, Is proud to announce its launch on its first CEX platform Dextrade.
With the Squared Token (SQD) e-commerce has never been safer or easier. Both sellers and consumers can drastically reduce risk.
With the pending “real world use case” through Paragon Square Inc. (Launch expected in April 2024 www.paragon-square.com) buyers and sellers will be able to list and purchase goods and services ranging from an old video card to website creation services.
About Paragon One
Paragon One is a “Payment Gateway Service Provider” (PGSP) that allows online businesses to utilize custom payment opportunities using crypto currency.
The expected launch of the standalone payment gateway will be sometime in April 2024.
The Squared Token (SQD) is listed on the following Dex Platforms, Flooz, and Ave.ai
Community
Currently the token was launched on pancake swap on February 23, 2024 and has garnered over 800 community members on Telegram Main and 200+ in the Chinese room. The twitter has garnered over 1200 followers in the same period.
The Telegram Groups have large security measures in place to make bot entries near impossible. The community uses safeguard bot which screens for same ip, bot, multiple user account and location. Therefore making it very difficult to allow bots to enter even with VPN.
We take our community very seriously and have initiated several airdrop events and Ama sessions.
Future looking statements
The company is the process of partnering with a publicly traded company regarding payment gateway.
https://squaredtoken.io
Telegram Main: https://t.me/squaredtoken
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParagonSquared
Dextrade: https://dex-trade.com/
Ave.ai: https://ave.ai/token/0xf8f1cecc95a3441725243350172269299ae133b8-bsc
