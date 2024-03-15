Celebrating Women's History Month: HeR Interactive Continues to Advocate for Women's Voices in the Video Game Industry
Female-led video game company prepares to launch highly anticipated new Nancy Drew gameRENTON, WA, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A legacy in gaming, HeR Interactive, the award-winning video game developer and publisher behind the critically acclaimed mystery adventure game series Nancy Drew, continues to empower women in the gaming industry and pursue its ongoing commitment to inclusivity and diversity. Megan Gaiser, the company’s CEO from 1999-2011, built HeR Interactive into one of the longest-running game series that appeals to all audiences. Since its first video game in 1998, where players step into the detective’s shoes and play as Nancy Drew, the company has relentlessly pursued its mission to elevate women through games.
Penny Milliken, CEO of HeR Interactive, remarked, “We are immensely proud of the strides HeR Interactive has made in bridging the gender gap in gaming. Most women working on our current game have been playing Nancy Drew games since they were young. Now, they are game creators and marketers at HeR Interactive. Our female team brings a distinct perspective and passion, allowing us to craft games that resonate with our audiences.”
The upcoming release, Nancy Drew®: Mystery of the Seven Keys™, slated to launch this year, not only signifies the continued success of HeR Interactive but also reflects the increasing participation of women in the gaming industry. In parallel with Women’s History Month, now is the perfect time to celebrate women’s contributions to the gaming industry while focusing on the female-led contributions made daily to HeR Interactive and the Nancy Drew series.
“We are incredibly excited about the upcoming release,” said Suzy O'Hara, Chief Creative Officer at HeR Interactive. “Our goal is to continue to make great video games by supporting and creating an inclusive gaming environment. It has been a privilege for me to collaborate with such talented teams and, specifically, highlight the many amazing women at every level working on this game.”
With each new game release, HeR Interactive continues to cement its position as an inspiration for aspiring female game developers. By challenging stereotypes and proving that women can create, lead, and thrive in the gaming world, HeR Interactive is reshaping the industry's future, one mystery at a time.
For more information on HeR Interactive and their upcoming title, Nancy Drew: Mystery of the Seven Keys, please visit https://www.herinteractive.com/.
Jared Nieuwenhuis
HeR Interactive
jared@herinteractive.com